Cyber Security Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 267,420.59 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Cyber Security Market by Security Type (Application Security and Cloud Security), by Services (Managed Services and Professional Services), by Solution (Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), Risk and Compliance Management, and Unified Threat Management), by Deployment mode (Cloud and On-premise), by End user (Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, and Public Sector) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published on Valuates Reports .

The Global Cyber Security Market size is expected to grow from USD 158,425.94 Million in 2019 to USD 267,420.59 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 9.11%.

Major factors driving the growth of cybersecurity market size are an increase in the frequency and complexities of cyber-attacks, stringent data protection regulations for information security, the emergence of disruptive digital technologies like IoT, and a surge in the number of supply chain based attacks exploiting the software supply chain.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE

The cybersecurity market size is expected to increase due to the integration of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and big data in threat and security technique upgradation. Companies operating in the cybersecurity market are shifting from a 'signature-based' malware detection system to 'signature-less' systems that feature technologies such as IoT, machine learning, and big data.

Another trend that's influencing the cybersecurity market size is the rising adoption of cloud-based services in IT securities. Generally, all cybersecurity solutions are based on complex mathematical prediction models and deciphering from large amounts of data. This handling of data and accurate prediction can only be fulfilled with the adoption of cloud-based technology that's backed by Analytics as a Service (AaaS), as it allows users to find and mitigate uncertain security threats.

CYBERSECURITY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest cybersecurity market share during the forecast period. This North America dominance is attributed to high section security breaches and dependency. Also, the evolution of the online e-commerce platform is increasing the market growth rate in North America. Furthermore, the government in the U.S. and Canada are introducing cybersecurity protocols for advanced security measures.

Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the rise in cyber projects and related investments made by some major companies in the country like UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, etc.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a remarkable during the forecast period. Due to its rising demand for location-based services from the entertainment, transportation, and logistics, and education and research sectors. Countries like India, China, and Korea are anticipating an exceptional CAGR in the forecast period due to two factors - an increase in investments by the government and foreign investors in smart city projects.

By Region

Americas,

Asia-Pacific ,

, Europe ,

, Middle East & Africa

CYBER SECURITY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Security Type

Application Security

Cloud Security.

By Services

Managed Services

Professional Services.

By Solution

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

Risk and Compliance Management

Unified Threat Management.

By End User

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Public Sector.

By Companies

Cato Networks

F-Secure

Fortinet, Inc

Juniper Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc

Symantec

Trend Micro.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cyber Security Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cyber Security Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cyber Security Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cyber Security Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cyber Security Market? What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Cyber Security Market?

SOURCE Valuates Reports