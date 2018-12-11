Cyber Security: North American Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The study includes key trends and in-depth analysis of the North American cyber security market and its various segments.It discusses the different segments of cyber security solutions to derive specific market estimations.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638980



It discusses a comparative study regarding the ways in which technology has improved the cyber security of enterprises and alleviated their vulnerability towards internet threats.The North American cyber security market is segmented on the basis of countries, security type, solutions, and verticals.



The market segment by type includes network security, endpoint security, wireless security, content security, cloud security and application security.The market segment by solution includes antivirus and anti-malware, encryption, risk and compliance management, identity and access management, firewall, disaster recovery, data loss protection and others.



By industry verticals, the market is categorized into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), defense and intelligence, telecom and IT, government, retail, healthcare, and others. In terms of countries, the North American region is divided into the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The U.S. is expected to hold the majority of the market share due to the presence of many global cyber security players in the country and their security offerings to many industry verticals such as banking, IT and healthcare.



This report also includes the company profiles of key market players operating in the North American region. Some of the prominent North American cyber security market players include BAE Systems, Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technology Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Corporation Service Co., FireEye Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corp., Sophos, Symantec Corp., Trend Micro Inc. and Verizon Communications. The report also discusses the key market strategies adopted by these players in the region.



Report Includes:

- An overview of the North American market for cyber security

- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Characterization and quantification of North American cyber security market by country, security type, solutions, and verticals

- Complete understanding of different terms such as antivirus and anti-malware, encryption and firewall

- Information on password attacks and denial-of-service attacks

- Company profiles of major market players, including Bae Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., IBM Corp. and Intel Corp.



Summary

Advancement in cloud computing, wireless communication, bring your own device (BYOD), telemedicine, IoT, and many others have generated the need of strong security measures for end users as well as service providers due to their exposure to internet-based threats.The North American cyber security market comprises companies that provide products and services to improve security measures for IT assets, data and privacy across different domains such as IT, telecom and industrial sectors.



In most countries in the region, the private sector is responsible for generating the most revenue within the cyber security market; however, in the U.S., private and government spending is notably similar on

cyber security spending. The cyber security market size is defined in terms of the revenue generated by suppliers and vendors in the North American market.



One of the major trends that has influenced and is still predicted to influence the cyber security market in North America is BYOD).BYOD is a phenomenon followed by many organizations where employees use their personal device such as smartphones, tablets or personal laptops to connect to a network.



This upward trend is evident in numerous companies.Organizations implement network access control (NAC) solutions in order to apply BYOD policies, which prevent infected devices from harming systems and networks.



Numerous organizations allow personal devices to connect with the company's network, among which small and medium group enterprises lead the trend. However, the inability to secure these personal devices may result in an easy access point for hackers and internet criminals to gain access to an organization's systems.



Some of the market influencing factors in the North American region are the surge in demand for cloudbased enterprise applications, the growth in digitalization and its security spending, and the surge in IoT applications and smart city projects.Security vendors in the region serve many industries such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), defense and intelligence, telecom and IT, government, retail, healthcare, and others.



The summary table below represents the market size and growth rates of specific industries.



