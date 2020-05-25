Cyber Security: Technologies and Global Markets

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The scope of the report encompasses various technologies used in cyber security applications and deployment types. The market is divided on the basis of enterprise size.



Applications for the market are segmented into banking and financial services institutions, defense and intelligence, healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunications, government, and others, which includes the education and manufacturing sectors. The present cyber security market offers an opportunity to stakeholders largely because of a surge in cloud-based services and the increased use of the internet for online financial transactions.



This report highlights different solutions in the cyber security market, which includes identity and access management (IAM), encryption, data loss protection (DLP), firewall, antivirus and antimalware, disaster recovery, risk and compliance management, and other solutions. Other types of solutions include unified threat management (UTM), distributed denial of service mitigation and web filtering.



In addition, the report also offers major regional analysis of North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware and subscription services.



Summary:

Cyber security challenges are growing along with the expansion of the internet—actually, the hacking world is growing faster. Cyber security is the process of protecting internet-connected systems, including hardware, software and data, from cyberattack.



Security which is designed to maintain the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data is a subset of cyber security.



Cyber security involves protecting information and systems from major cyber threats. These threats take many forms.



As a result, keeping pace with cyber security strategy and operations can be a challenge, particularly in government and enterprise networks where, in their most innovative form, cyber threats often take aim at secret, political and military assets of a nation, or its people. Some of the common threats are -

- Cyber terrorism: The innovative use of information technology by terrorist groups to further their political agenda. This can include attacks on networks, computer systems and telecommunication infrastructures.

- Cyber warfare: This involves nation-states using information technology to cause other national networks damage. In the U.S. and other countries, cyber warfare has been acknowledged as the fifth domain of warfare. Cyber warfare attacks are primarily executed by hackers who are welltrained in use of computer networks and operate under the favorable support of nation-states. Rather than closing a target's key networks, a cyber warfare attack may compromise valuable

data, degrade communications, impair such infrastructural services as transportation and medical services, or interrupt commerce.

- Cyber espionage: The practice of using information technology to obtain secret information without permission from its owners or holders. This is most often used to gain strategic, economic and military advantage, and is conducted using cracking techniques and malware.



Version 1.1 of the Framework for Improving Critical Infrastructure was released by National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), U.S. in April 2018. The voluntary cyber security framework, developed for use in the banking, communications, defense and energy industries, can be adopted by all sectors, including federal and state governments. President Donald Trump issued an executive order mandating that federal agencies adopt the NIST Cyber security Framework (NIST CSF) in May 2017.



As a result of security risks, investments in cyber security technologies and services are increasing. In the past, it was estimated that worldwide spending on information security products and services would grow to REDACTED in 2018, and another REDACTED increase to REDACTED in 2019.



Later, in 2019, worldwide cyber security researchers had also predicted that spending in enterprise security and risk management would grow REDACTED in 2020 in the Middle East and north Africa.



In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is the emerging cyber security market, while the U.S. and western Europe markets are mature. Some of the part of Asia-Pacific including Japan, India and China are showing moderate cyber security market maturity.



