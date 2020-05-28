Cyber Security Technologies and Global Markets Analyis 2020-2024

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cyber Security: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cyber security challenges are growing along with the expansion of the internet - actually, the hacking world is growing faster. Cyber security involves protecting information and systems from major cyber threats. These threats take many forms. As a result, keeping pace with cyber security strategy and operations can be a challenge, particularly in government and enterprise networks where, in their most innovative form, cyber threats often take aim at secret, political and military assets of a nation, or its people.

The scope of the report encompasses various technologies used in cyber security applications and deployment types. The market is divided on the basis of enterprise size. Applications for the market are segmented into banking and financial services institutions, defense and intelligence, healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunications, government, and others, which includes the education and manufacturing sectors. The present cyber security market offers an opportunity to stakeholders largely because of a surge in cloud-based services and the increased use of the internet for online financial transactions.

This report highlights different solutions in the cyber security market, which include identity and access management (IAM), encryption, data loss protection (DLP), firewall, antivirus and antimalware, disaster recovery, risk and compliance management, and other solutions. Other types of solutions include unified threat management (UTM), distributed denial of service mitigation, and web filtering. In addition, the report also offers the major regional analyses of North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware, and subscription services.

The report includes:



An in-depth analysis of the global market for cyber security technologies within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size from 2018 and 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024

Discussion of major market drivers, current trends and opportunities, challenges and restraints, and adoption of managed security service providers

Information on value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Competitive landscape covering leading IT security solution providers; their market share analysis and key strategies adopted by these companies within the global cyber security market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak on the global financials, cyber threat, and cyber security solutions

Descriptive company profiles of major vendor companies



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Overview

Cyber Threats

Malware

Phishing

Password Attacks

Denial-of-Service Attacks and Distributed Denial-Of-Service Attacks

Man-In-The-Middle Attack

Drive-by Downloads

Malvertising

Rogue Software

Bring Your Own Device

Preventive Measures for Organizations

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Mobile Application Management (MAM)

Mobile Security Management (MSM)

Life Cycle Analysis

Analysis of Computing Environment

Security Requirement

Designing Hardware and Software

Implementation of Design

Testing and Integration

Milestones in Cyber Security

Benefits of Cyber Security

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Impact of COVID-19

Financial Impact

Cyber Threat Landscape

Cyber Security Solutions

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Network Security

Ways to Mitigate Network Security Threats

Endpoint Security

Types of Endpoint Security

Wireless Security

Types of Wireless Security

Content Security

Cloud Security

Types of Cloud Security

Application Security

Types of Application Security

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Identity and Access Management Market by Component

Encryption

Encryption Market by Component

Data Loss Protection

Firewall

Firewall Market by Component

Antivirus and Antimalware

Disaster Recovery

Risk and Compliance Management

Others

Web Filtering

Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation

Unified Threat Management

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

Introduction

On-premise

Cloud

Layers of Security

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Introduction

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Introduction

Banking and Financial Institutions

Telecom and IT

Defense and Intelligence

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

Manufacturing

Education

Transportation

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Key Market Developments Related to COVID-19

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

BAE Systems Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Computer Science Corp.

Dell Inc. (Sonicwall Inc.)

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machine (IBM) Corp.

Intel Corp.

Kaspersky Lab

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Sophos Plc

Symantec Corp. (Norton Lifelock Inc.)

Thales Group

Trend Micro

Chapter 12 Appendix: List of Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mkymb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

