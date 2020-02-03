Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Maturing: Results of the 2020 SANS CTI Survey

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past few years, CTI has evolved from small, ad hoc tasks performed disparately across an organization to, in many cases, robust programs with their own staff, tools and processes that support the entire organization, according to the SANS 2020 CTI Survey to be released by SANS Institute in a two part webcast series at 1 PM Eastern on Tuesday, February 11 and Thursday, February 13, 2020.

"In the past three years, we have seen an increase in the percentage of respondents choosing to have a dedicated team over a single individual responsible for the entire CTI program," says survey author and SANS instructor Robert M. Lee.

In fact, survey results indicate that just less than 50% of respondents' organizations have a team dedicated to CTI, up from 41% in 2019. While the number of organizations with dedicated threat intelligence teams is growing, results also demonstrate a move toward collaboration, with 61% reporting that CTI tasks are handled by a combination of in-house and service provider teams.

"We continue to see an emphasis on partnering with others, whether through a paid service provider relationship or through information-sharing groups or programs," continues Lee. "Collaboration within organizations is also on the rise, with many respondents reporting that their CTI teams are part of a coordinated effort across the organization."

Another sign of maturity is the definition and documentation of intelligence requirements. The number of organizations reporting a formal process for gathering requirements increased 13% from last year, to almost 44% in 2020. This makes the intelligence process more efficient, effective and measurable—keys to long-term success.

Full results will be shared during a February 11 webcast at 1 PM Eastern, sponsored by Anomali, DomainTools, EclecticIQ, Infoblox, Recorded Future, Sophos, ThreatConnect, and ThreatQuotient, and hosted by SANS. Register to attend the webcast at https://www.sans.org/webcasts/112005

A February 13 webcast will feature a panel discussion on key issues on CTI at 1 PM Eastern, sponsored by Anomali, DomainTools, and ThreatConnect, and hosted by SANS. Register to attend the webcast at https://www.sans.org/webcasts/112010

Those who register for these webcasts will also receive access to the published results paper developed by SANS Analyst and cyber intelligence expert, Robert M. Lee.

