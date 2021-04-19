Cyber Threat Intelligence Providers Position Themselves as SaaS Vendors to Maintain Competitive Advantage

For further information on this analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence to Power the Next Generation of Cybersecurity , please visit: http://frost.ly/5ka

"With the growing cost of cybercrime and increasing confrontations between geopolitical rivals in the cyber domain, organizations turn to CTI providers to learn the modus operandi of attackers and increase their chances of anticipating and preventing damages," said Mikita Hanets, Cybersecurity Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Customer demand for consolidated solutions that are more affordable and easier to use is encouraging vendors to address several intelligence needs at once. As a result, most vendors aim to provide insights about relevant cyber activity and take a more active role in operationalizing threat intelligence with either homegrown software or partnerships with other security vendors."

Hanets added: "The emergence of the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model presents new opportunities for CTI vendors. A growing number of threat intelligence providers are repositioning themselves as SaaS vendors that support a range of intelligence-related use cases."

Market participants should focus on the following growth opportunities:

Expansion into the digital risk protection (DRP) market : Convergence between the CTI and DRP segments will help vendors become go-to suppliers of CTI, ranging from indicator of compromise feeds to information about leaked credentials. It will also allow them to penetrate the midmarket with DRP use cases and upsell other intelligence products over time.

: Convergence between the CTI and DRP segments will help vendors become go-to suppliers of CTI, ranging from indicator of compromise feeds to information about leaked credentials. It will also allow them to penetrate the midmarket with DRP use cases and upsell other intelligence products over time. Broadeninto the threat intelligence platforms (TIP) market: The addition of use cases going from the aggregation of threat feeds to basic threat hunting functionality will enable CTI vendors to provide a comprehensive SaaS offering that enables customers to access threat intelligence and operationalize it on a single platform.

The addition of use cases going from the aggregation of threat feeds to basic threat hunting functionality will enable CTI vendors to provide a comprehensive SaaS offering that enables customers to access threat intelligence and operationalize it on a single platform. Partnerships with security vendors: Security vendors should market a more expensive version of the product (e.g., endpoint security) enhanced by threat intelligence in collaboration with one or several CTI vendors. These partnerships would enable threat intelligence providers to drive revenue growth and increase market share.

