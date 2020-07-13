Cyberattacks on Small Businesses and How to Prevent Them with AIONCLOUD

ONTARIO, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not uncommon to hear about huge companies having security breaches losing not only valuable personal information of their customers but also damaging them financially. This might lead one to think that cyberattacks are geared towards big fortune 500 companies but that's simply not true. Almost half of the cyberattacks are aimed at small businesses and only about 10% are equipped to defend against them.

The consequences of these attacks are devastating. A cyberattack incident costs an average of $200,000 in damages. This figure does not just apply to a big enterprise but businesses of all sizes. More than half of the businesses that have been attacked close their business within six months after a security incident.

"With COVID-19 and changes in the work environment created a lot of gap in cybersecurity and cyber attackers are exploiting this opportunity," says Kyle Lee, the CEO of the cybersecurity company, AIONCLOUD. "Oftentimes, small businesses can't afford to have a security expert on their team."

People are well aware that a cybersecurity incident can bring a devastating blow to their company but some are hesitant due to the cost of cybersecurity. This is not an uncommon worry amongst business owners and this used to be a correct sentiment but not anymore. Traditional web firewalls would only cost a fortune to install but it would require an expert to configure and monitor the security equipment once installed, causing a recurring cost to the business.

However, with flexibility and cost-efficiency of the cloud computing coming into the picture, security has become flexible as well. AIONCLOUD WAF is a cloud-based web application firewall that can be launched in mere seconds. It has easy to use instructions and a step by step guide. You simply register your domain and change the DNS settings and you are ready to go. AIONCLOUD's cloud WAF can block OWASP Top 10 cyber threats and more. Not only is its policy-setting simple and intuitive but it also offers granular control to tailor the WAF to the client's needs. One account can service multiple domains and monitoring and reporting have never been simpler. AIONCLOUD offers free WAF service up to 5 GB, not just for a month but every month.

