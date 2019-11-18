CyberCon Power & Utilities CISO Summit and Cybersecurity Conference Expands to Three Events in 2020

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCon Power & Utilities CISO Summit and Cybersecurity Conference, a solutions-oriented event for cybersecurity and operations leaders in the power and utility industry, announced that due to increased cyberthreats the U.S. power grid faces, and the urgent need to develop the cybersecurity workforce, CyberCon has expanded to three events in 2020.

Dates and locations for the CyberCon 2020 conference series include: March 30 – April 1 in Anaheim, California; June 23 – 25 in Boston, Massachusetts; and October 20 – 22 in Austin, Texas.

"We are in a Race to Protect the Grid and train a cybersecurity workforce to stay ahead of hackers and keep our Power On," said Barry Haest, founder of CyberCon and CEO of AlignExpo Conferences and Expositions. "CyberCon is a must-attend event series for the utility sector to share solutions on how to protect the U.S. power grid from increasing cyberattacks and address the cybersecurity workforce shortage."

CyberCon 2020 - Anaheim

Hosted at the Anaheim Convention Center, CyberCon 2020 - Anaheim grants attendees unprecedented access to more than 40 experts covering a range of cybersecurity topics from organizations including NERC, Cisco, CIA, FBI, Siemens, Southern Company, Sempra Energy and U.S. Cyber Command, and an expo featuring more than 100 cybersecurity technology providers showcasing proven and emerging solutions.

A separately ticketed "Workforce Development Forum" scheduled for March 30 will provide strategies companies need to recruit, train and retain top cybersecurity talent. It comes during a time of upmost importance for U.S. cybersecurity as according to CyberSeek, the United States faced a shortfall of almost 314,000 cybersecurity professionals as of January 2019 – and many studies project the deficit to grow to 3.4 million, globally, by 2021.

Sponsorship packages and exhibit opportunities are available and online registration for CyberCon 2020 – Anaheim is now open.

About CyberCon

Developed by AlignExpo and co-hosted by the American Energy Society, CyberCon connects executives, leaders and decision makers from the power and utilities and cybersecurity industries, including CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CSOs and CISOs, national security advisors, policy makers and government leaders who influence regulation. Utility executives will experience unparalleled access to strategies, solutions and technologies to safeguard their assets. For more information, visit: CyberConConference.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

