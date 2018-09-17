Cybercrime Support Network Pledges to Support National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2018 as a Champion

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) today announced that it has become a Champion of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2018. CSN joins a growing global effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations and individuals to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy.

A multi-layered and far-reaching campaign held annually in October, NCSAM was created as a collaborative effort between government and industry to ensure all digital citizens have the resources needed to stay safer and more secure online. As a Champion, Cybercrime Support Network is committed to cybersecurity, online safety and privacy.

Co-founded and led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), NCSAM has grown exponentially since its inception, reaching consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, corporations, government entities, the military, educational institutions and young people nationally and internationally. NCSAM 2017 was an unprecedented success, generating 4,316 news stories. Kicking off its 15th year, NCSAM 2018 presents an unparalleled opportunity to leverage the month's tremendous adoption growth over the last several years and expand cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness globally.

As part of Cybercrime Support Network's NCSAM efforts, we will be launching a new website allowing cybercrime victims and small businesses to navigate the road to recovery. The site will go live, mid-October 2018 and is located at http://www.fraudsupport.org/ "Fraudsupport.org will provide consumers and small businesses one place to report an incident and find resources for response and recovery," said CSN CEO/President Kristin Judge. Fraudsupport.org was created using a grant from Craig Newmark Philanthropies. "We appreciate the support of CSN from AT&T, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Comcast, Google, and KnowBe4. The leadership of these organizations is empowering CSN to help cybercrime victims across the nation."

About Cybercrime Support Network

The Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is a public-private, nonprofit collaboration created to meet challenges facing millions of consumers and small businesses affected every day by cybercrime. Currently, victims struggle to find the right help, and responses from law enforcement vary by jurisdiction.

CSN is bringing together partners around the country to create a coordinated system to support cybercrime victims. Soon, the victims will have one number to call and reach a referral specialist who can navigate them through the process of response and recovery. Stay connected with CSN on Twitter @cybersupportnet.

About National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

NCSAM is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity in order to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/ncsam or dhs.gov/national-cyber-security-awareness-month . You can also follow and use the official NCSAM hashtag #CyberAware on social media throughout the month.

