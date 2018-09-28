Cybercrime Support Network President & CEO Honored with Award

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristin Judge, President and CEO of Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) has been named the Recipient of the 2018 Women of Influence Award, for her work in the Public Sector & Academia. The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management, and Privacy (EWF) announced the award recipient at the 16th Annual EWF National Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 24th, 2018.

The EWF Women of Influence Awards, presented by Alta Associates, recognizes women for their professional success, community involvement, and leadership roles in the field of Information Security, Risk Management, and Privacy. Award recipients are selected by their peers through submitted nominations. With the peer nominations, a committee of judges select three finalists based upon a six point set of criteria.

Sally Kenyon Grant, Vice President of Point3 Security, "Kristin Judge's exceptional leadership to fight cyber crime brings unparalleled collaboration from law enforcement, state and federal officials," said Grant. "Global cybersecurity professionals across the nation are hailing Judge's launch of the purposeful and powerful Cybercrime Support Network. Never before have we seen an organization impact community safety in cybersecurity."

Judge's work with CSN over the past year has gained national attention. Judge was one of three finalists in her category. She is dedicated to serving cybercrime victims, and a true believer that cybersecurity is our shared responsibility. Enjoying every day and each opportunity to work with others to become more safe and secure online. Judge is a public speaker educating businesses, elected officials and consumers on cybersecurity best practices and specializes in cybercrime victim services and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework for the nontechnical audience.

"Being recognized by the top women in our industry is more than I could have ever wished for. Our mission and team at CSN is bringing together many organizations to make an impact. This award shows that our work of serving victims is important and the time to get it done is now!" said Judge.

About Cybercrime Support Network

Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is a public-private, 501c3 nonprofit collaboration created to be the voice of cybercrime victims. With the strong support of our sponsors, Craig Newmark Philanthropies - Google - KnowBe4 - AT&T - Comcast - Arbor Insight, CSN can continue to support victims through FraudSupport.org, which provides assistance to both individual and small business cybercrime victims. For more information, please visit: cybercrimesupport.org

