CyberCrunch Earns Prestigious Data Destruction Certification

"By becoming NAID AAA certified we can continue to demonstrate that complete data destruction is in CyberCrunch's DNA," says Company President Serdar Bankaci. With the COVID-19 crisis revamping how and where people work, data destruction is paramount and must be considered an integral part of the secure work environment.

As part of the certification process, CyberCrunch underwent a rigorous audit of their processes and procedures. This ensures that any sensitive data entrusted to CyberCrunch by their customers is handled in accordance with the stringent guidelines set out by NAID. As part of the AAA certification, CyberCrunch submits to random audits and inspections of its facilities to ensure continued compliance, as well as forensic analysis of wiped media.

Regarding these inspections, Bankaci states, "CyberCrunch welcomes NAID's random audits and forensic investigations of our destruction process. Our customers and partners can sleep well at night knowing their data destruction is in good hands."

Bankaci continues, "Due to the COVID19 crisis, CyberCrunch sees many recyclers not keep up with changing technology. Solid state drives and flash memory are the new normal. Customers require advanced hardware and software to ensure property destruction and verification. CyberCrunch is pleased to be one of only 30 NAID AAA certified companies to wipe SSDs."

About CyberCrunch

CyberCrunch provides data destruction, IT asset disposition (ITAD), and electronics recycling services to businesses, organizations, and government agencies. CyberCrunch specializes in helping businesses to comply with government and industry regulations like HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GLBA and SOX. CyberCrunch provides its services to customers globally from its headquarters in Greensburg, PA and its sister facility in Aston, PA.

