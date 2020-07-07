CyberCrunch Launches Nationwide Remote Employee Electronics Recycling and Data Destruction Service

"Our largest clients asked for help managing their remote IT equipment sitting in employees' homes. This new program creates a secure, contactless process to dispose of remote company IT equipment in a responsible way," says CyberCrunch President Serdar Bankaci.

The new program marries CyberCrunch's industry-renowned security procedures, headlined by its NAID AAA certification, with its focus on serving customers in a post-COVID world. "Data security is difficult enough when IT assets sit in company facilities. In a work-from-home environment, the risks increase immensely, and so data security practices need to adapt accordingly," added Bankaci.

CyberCrunch is one of only 30 companies in the US that have achieved AAA certification for their solid state drive (SSD) wiping process.

Bankaci continues, "Many recyclers aren't keeping up with changing technology, which can leave their customers' data unprotected and exposed. CyberCrunch is pleased to be one of only a handful of companies who can offer their customers an advanced level of protection even when disposing of solid state drives and flash media. And with our mail-back service, we want to make it even easier for our customers to keep their data from falling into the wrong hands."

About CyberCrunch

CyberCrunch provides data destruction, IT asset disposition, and electronics recycling services to businesses, organizations, and government agencies. CyberCrunch specializes in helping businesses to comply with government and industry regulations like HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GLBA and SOX. CyberCrunch provides its services to customers nationwide from its headquarters in Greensburg, PA and its facility in Aston, PA.

Contact

https://www.ccrcyber.com/contact/

[email protected]

(866) 925-2354

SOURCE CyberCrunch

Related Links

https://www.ccrcyber.com

