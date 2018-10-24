CyberGuard Compliance Publishes PCI DSS Compliance Checklist

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberGuard Compliance, a global provider of attestation and compliance services, today announced it is publishing a guide to help organizations meet and exceed payment card security standards. The e-book, The PCI DSS Compliance Checklist: What You Need to Comply, is available for free download at https://info.cgcompliance.com/pci-dss-compliance-guide-what-you-need-to-comply .

Data security continues to be an important priority for any business that relies on credit and debit cards for payments. Breaches of customers' personal information and loss of funds can lead to costly penalties, legal expenses, reimbursements, and reputational damage. The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, or PCI DSS, sets strict guidelines to protect consumer and corporate data from loss or misuse. CyberGuard Compliance's new guide details the importance of PCI DSS compliance and offers steps for achieving that compliance. Features of the e-book include:

A deeper look at what PCI DSS is and its history

A comprehensive checklist for becoming PCI DSS compliant

Advice for conducting readiness assessments to determine the state of compliance

"High-profile data breaches over the past several years have put payment card security at the forefront," says Tim Roncevich, partner at CyberGuard Compliance. "PCI DSS compliance demonstrates that your company is as protected as it can be from breaches. The checklist we have compiled gives organizations a blueprint for achieving and strengthening their compliance postures."

To learn more about this e-book or CyberGuard Compliance's services, visit http://www.cgcompliance.com .

About CyberGuard Compliance

CyberGuard Compliance, formerly SSAE 16 Professionals, is a global provider of compliance and information security services. The firm's leadership team has more than 150 years of combined business management, operations, and related information technology (IT) experience. CyberGuard Compliance was founded with the goal of providing clients with top professional talent from a boutique-style professional services firm. Each of its professionals has over 10 years of relevant experience at "Big 4" and other large international or regional accounting firms, and most carry the designation of Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Systems Manager (CISM), or Certified Internal Auditor (CIA). CyberGuard Compliance treats its staff as valued and highly talented peers while omitting avoidable layers of management and associated costs.

CyberGuard Compliance has a diverse client base, ranging from Fortune 500 clients to government agencies to startups in Silicon Valley. Many of its clients are companies undertaking an audit for the first time. CyberGuard Compliance prides itself in working closely and collaboratively with clients to ensure all service-related risks are addressed with appropriate criteria and control activities. A detailed approach helps identify opportunities for improvement within the clients' operations. CyberGuard Compliance's proven methodology, flexible delivery methods, efficient economic operating model, and focus on adding value for their clients has made the firm one of the most highly sought-after cybersecurity and IT compliance-focused CPA firms in the United States.

As a registered and licensed public accounting firm, CyberGuard Compliance is subject to an independent peer review on its auditing practice by a recognized and approved peer review program. This ensures the firm is held to the strictest of audit standards. For more information, please visit http://www.cgcompliance.com .

