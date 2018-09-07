CyberInt Among 20 Most Promising Enterprise Security Solution Providers - CIOReview

TEL AVIV, Israel, September 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CIOReview Magazine recently recognized CyberInt as one of 2018's 20 Most Promising Enterprise Security Solution Providers. The yearly recognition - reviewed by a distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, CISOs, and CIOReview editors - names the products and services that have brought revolutionary solutions to enterprise security challenges and helped organizations enhance their security postures.

"We are grateful for CIOReview's recognition," said Amir Ofek, CEO of CyberInt. "The cybersecurity market is becoming ever more crowded, and it's great knowing that we stand out from the crowd."

Organizations are increasingly vulnerable to attacks starting outside their organizational networks - within the global digital environment and perpetrated by ever-more sophisticated threat actors. CyberInt offers multilayered managed detection and response for digital businesses - designed to mimic the hacker's perspective - to help today's enterprise security managers spot and identify those points of vulnerability that cause security breaches before they become crises.

CyberInt's Argos™ unified platform for managing cyber threat detection and response delivers best practices for mitigating these threats. It offers a dynamic combination of threat intelligence and cybersecurity services, providing safety beyond the perimeter via its flexible, highly automated, multi-tenant, intelligence-driven system. Enterprise security managers benefit from holistic, end-to-end digital risk protection, employing managed services such as mSOC, threat hunting, deep dive investigations, real-time incident response, as well as risk and business impact assessments.

"We selected CyberInt as one of this year's top 20 Most Promising Enterprise Security Solution Providers because of how thoroughly integrated its platform is," said Jeevan George, managing editor of CIOReview. "It's also fascinating how they continually plumb the depths of the dark web, so they not only have the latest threats available on record but also track their clients' data to discover unknown breaches."

About CIOReview

CIOReview guides organizations through the continuously disruptive landscape, providing enterprise solutions to redefine the business goals of enterprises tomorrow. Its groundbreaking platform allows decision makers to share their insights, which provides both budding and established entrepreneurs with analyses on information technology trends and a better understanding of the environment. The print magazine is a unique podium which offers the organization a heads-up on solutions which can make a difference in their productivity. http://www.cioreview.com .

About CyberInt

Recently recognized as one of the 20 most promising enterprise security solution providers for 2018 by CIOReview, CyberInt eliminates potential threats before they become crises by looking at all online activities and digital assets from an attacker's perspective and provides managed detection and response services to customers worldwide. Leveraging Argos™ real-time digital risk protection platform with a global cyber expert analyst team, as well as managed SOC, threat hunting, deep dive investigations, real-time incident response and risk and business impact assessment services, CyberInt provides holistic end-to-end protection to digital businesses in retail, ecommerce, gaming and financial industries. http://www.cyberint.com.

SOURCE CyberInt