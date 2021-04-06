CyberLandr, the Disappearing Camper for Tesla Cybertruck

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Trailer is the One You Don't Have to Tow

Stream It, Inc., headquartered in Las Vegas, NV announces the CyberLandr, an innovative camper/overlander for the Tesla Cybertruck. Rather than being tethered to RV parks for power, water/sewer, or Internet access, CyberLandr lets you take a kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom, and office anywhere and everywhere for ultimate wilderness and urban adventures.

CyberLandr Reveal 06 Apr 2021 CyberLandr Deployed in Forest CyberLandr Kitchen in Alpine Setting

When stowed, CyberLandr disappears entirely within the bed of the Tesla Cybertruck allowing the tonneau cover and tailgate to close, creating an exceptionally low center of gravity, zero aerodynamic drag, and minimal effect on range. This allows you to take CyberLandr through terrain more rugged than you would dare take most overlanding trailers, while still being able to take it into a parking garage at the mall or a Starbucks drive-thru.

The Best Camper Is the One You Always Have With You

Because CyberLandr fits in normal parking spaces and doesn't obstruct outward visibility, you can take it more places and use it more often—including urban adventures like soccer tournaments and little league games so you can keep snacks cold in the fridge, have a place to relax between games, and provide a restroom for the team. And you can also take a hot shower after a day at the beach or a bike ride before you drive home or go out to dinner.

With the included StarLink dish providing Internet access (subscription required), you can stream HD movies to the 32-inch SmartTV/monitor, play video games, participate in a Zoom conference, and even make and receive cell phone calls using WiFi Calling from just about anywhere (except Antarctica). The CyberLandr's plush, freestanding chairs also recline and transform into an RV-size queen bed.

Even with all the storage provided by the Cybertruck's cavernous frunk, sail panel storage, and generous interior space, you may occasionally find the need to remove Cyberlandr to haul 4x8 sheets of plywood or a load of mulch. For those times, there is an available dolly to make it easy to remove and store the CyberLandr.

The Ultimate Cybertruck Accessory

CyberLandr's aesthetics, features, and accompanying app are all designed to complement and enhance the Tesla Cybertruck experience. For example, the CyberLandr's marble-look porcelain kitchen countertop mirrors the Cybertruck's dashboard. And just like the Cybertruck, CyberLandr has voice activated automation to control features like lights, its electrochromic dimming windows, and even the faucet. You can also use the app to control these features, to deploy and stow CyberLandr, and to view the 360-degree surround surveillance system. CyberLandr even supports OTA (over-the-air) updates so it continues to improve over time. Can any other RV or adventure vehicle do that?

A recirculating shower means you won't run out of hot water if you decide to take a longer shower. Radiant heated floors keep you comfortable when it gets cold, and the dry flush toilet means there is never a black-water tank or cassette to empty, clean, or smell. And because the CyberLandr is all electric, you never need to run around town to buy propane, gas, or diesel fuel - a simple charge is all it takes. And 500 Watts of included solar panels help replenish the Cybertruck's batteries.

An on-board four-stage water filtration system with UV sterilization ensures the water always tastes great regardless of the source, and the fresh water can be replenished when boondocking using clear water from a stream or lake.

You Are Now Free to Roam Around the Earth

People yearn for adventure and exploration. It invigorates, renews souls, dispels depression, and provides a new outlook on life. That is why people like to travel and experience new places. But even when air travel is no longer restricted due to a pandemic, having a vacation dictated by flight schedules, hotel check-in and check-out times, and car rental return deadlines can take a lot of joy out of travel. With CyberLandr, people are free to roam around the Earth on a whim.

With CyberLandr people are better prepared for emergencies like fires, floods, earthquakes, and social unrest should they need to leave on a moment's notice. CyberLandr is here to usher in the post-SUV era of the eco-friendly adventure vehicle so people can enjoy more of the nature they love while treading more lightly upon it.

CyberLandr—where will you take life?

https://youtu.be/eipgk-8TJt0

Website: www.CyberLandr.com

For photos, videos, GIFs and other media assets: www.CyberLandr.com/media

Contact: [email protected]

Specifications

Dry Weight 1,200 lbs

Sleeping Capacity 2 adults, 2 children Fresh Water (usable) 40 gal

Visibility from truck Unobstructed Aerodynamic Drag (Cd) 0

Patents 5 Est. Range Reduction 5%







Related Images

cyberlandr-forest.png

CyberLandr Forest

CyberLandr Deployed in Forest

cyberlandr-kitchen.png

CyberLandr Kitchen

CyberLandr Kitchen in Alpine Setting

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eipgk-8TJt0

SOURCE Stream It, Inc.