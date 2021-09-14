CyberMDX Named a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype CycleTM for The Internet of Things, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX , a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, today announced that the company has been identified in the Gartner Hype Cycle for the Internet of Things, 20211 and listed as a Sample Vendor in the IoT Security Category.

According to Gartner, "The Internet of Things merges physical and cyber worlds, and enables digital initiatives that transform how we live and work. Applications and software engineering leaders must test their plans against the level of maturity and adoption of IoT building blocks in this Hype Cycle."

The report states that "IoT proliferation is occurring across all industries and use cases, creating 'greenfield' cyber-physical systems (CPS) in addition to brownfield CPS emerging via IT/OT integration. This inherently and substantially increases technology security risks overall." The report highlights that "historically, 'First to Market' with IoT Security came at the expense of 'security by design' and this has led to high-profile attacks leading to privacy breaches, sensitive data exfiltration or operational disruption."

CyberMDX's Healthcare Security Suite provides endpoint visibility, network threat prevention, and operational analytics to any connected medical, IoMT, or IoT device. "The rapid digitization within healthcare is exposing the industry to new risks, previously unseen," said Azi Cohen, CEO of CyberMDX. "Our mission at CyberMDX is to help healthcare organizations protect their critical assets and keep up with the rate of advancement so that medical professionals can focus on providing the highest quality of care. We believe that our inclusion in yet another of Gartner's Hype Cycles is both validation of our market leadership and motivation to further excel in areas that help our customers advance the state of IoT and cyber security."

If you are a Gartner client, click here to see a copy of the Hype Cycle for The Internet of Things, 2021. CyberMDX was also previously named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure Services , 20212 as well as a Representative Vendor in the 2020 Gartner® Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions .3

1 Gartner, "Hype Cycle for the Internet of Things , 2021", Benoit Lheureux , Dale Kutnick , Roger Williams , Alfonso Velosa , Martin Reynolds , August 6, 2021.

2 Gartner, 'Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure Services, 2021 ", Danellie Young , Eric Goodness , Christine Tenneson , July 26, 2021.

3 Gartner, "Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions" , Gregg Pessin , December 7, 2020.

