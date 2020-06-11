CyberMDX Recognized as a Leader in Connected Medical Device Security Report By Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX, a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility, threat prevention, and operational efficiency for medical devices, IoT, and clinical networks, has been named as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Connected Medical Device Security, Q2 2020.

The report evaluated eight vendors on a comprehensive set of criteria. In addition to being named a leader, CyberMDX received a differentiated rating in six criteria, including Architecture, Analytics and Reporting, Attack Response, Integrations, Roadmap, and Market Approach.

According to the Forrester report, CyberMDX "leads with risk-based segmentation and robust analytics. CyberMDX provides device analytics including security telemetry, device malfunction data, and utilization metrics. Analysis covers external systems including cloud assets and telehealth systems, with a future vision toward expanding into software-as-a-medical device (SaaMD)."

Forrester also reached out to CyberMDX customers for feedback as part of the evaluation process. Respondents felt the solution reduced their security investigation times and the product's breadth allows nonsecurity staff to gain value from the product.

"Since inception, CyberMDX has been focused on providing healthcare organizations visibility and security for their critical medical and IoT assets. We believe our position as a leader in the Forrester Connected Medical Device Security report is a testament to our relentless commitment to innovation around the industry's most challenging issues, said Amir Magner, CEO at CyberMDX. "Healthcare delivery organizations face a myriad of unprecedented security risks and CyberMDX will continue to expand upon the depth and breadth of our solutions to help them optimize and protect their most critical assets."

A complimentary copy of "The Forrester New Wave™: Connected Medical Device Security, Q2 2020" report is available here.

About CyberMDX

A pioneer in medical cybersecurity, CyberMDX is the company behind the leading IoMT visibility and security solution. CyberMDX identifies, categorizes, and protects connected medical devices — ensuring resiliency as well as patient safety and data privacy. With CyberMDX's continuous endpoint discovery & mapping, comprehensive risk assessment, AI-powered containment & response, and operational analytics, risks are easily mitigated and assets optimized. For more information, please visit www.cybermdx.com

Media Contact

Jon Rabinowitz

VP Marketing, CyberMDX

[email protected]

+1-646-794-4241

SOURCE CyberMDX

Related Links

https://www.cybermdx.com/

