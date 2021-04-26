Cybernet Announces New Line of Power over Ethernet Medical Computers

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybernet Manufacturing has just announced the introduction of the CyberMed M22 Power over Ethernet (PoE) medical computers. This new medical grade computer is in addition to their CyberMed M12 PoE medical computer. The two units will now be referred to as the CyberMed M Series and are the first of several PoE medical computers that will be released in the coming months.

Power over Ethernet means that these devices can be powered by a Cat6 cable connection, more commonly known as an ethernet cable. This will give hospitals incredible flexibility with regards to deployment now that a traditional AC power outlet is no longer a prerequisite or consideration.

The PoE functionality is attainable through the use of low power consumption components, however, the CyberMed M series still runs on an Intel quad core processor, ensuring the computing power needed to run most medical software applications. The CyberMed M Series is also antimicrobial, fanless, IP65 certified, and 60601-1 rated making them true medical grade computers. A host of optional features, including an integrated RFID reader and optional 2D barcode scanner can further expand the functionality of these devices.

"These two units are really the next logical evolution in our medical grade product line. The CyberMed M12 and M22 take all of the medical grade features that we engineer into all our of medical PCs, and packages them into a series that can be deployed virtually anywhere," said Ali Bagheri, VP of Global Operations. "It can be difficult and expensive to run a power outlet to a particular location within a facility. These units eliminate that obstacle, allowing you to deploy these units wherever you need them."

Cybernet has plans to expand the M Series offerings over the coming months to include 19" and 20" inch models as well. No specific timeline for when those units will be available has been made public yet.

About Cybernet Manufacturing:

Cybernet was founded in 1996 with a goal to bring compact, small footprint computers to a variety of industries including Healthcare, Industrial & Enterprise market. The company takes pride in achieving product and quality certifications including ISO13485:2016, and building relationships in the B2B universe. Cybernet's mission is to provide the most versatile, reliable, secure computers for their intended markets. For over 20 years, Cybernet computers have met or exceeded medical and industrial certifications to make their name a trusted entity for business computing. Cybernet is privately held with 450+ employees worldwide. For more information on Cybernet Manufacturing and their business operations, take a look at their website www.cybernet.us .

Contact: Greg Daurio, [email protected]

SOURCE Cybernet Manufacturing

Related Links

http://www.cybernet.us

