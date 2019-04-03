Cybernet Announces Release of Two New Medical Panel Computers

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybernet Manufacturing is pleased to announce the release of two new medical grade computers – the CyberMed S20 and the CyberMed NB20. Both models are the end result of a near constant dialogue between Cybernet and their customers to identify gaps in the market and to develop, engineer and manufacture a solution to those gaps.

Both units are medical grade certified, meeting IEC/UL 60601-1 certification standards for near patient use, are IP65 rated against liquid and dust ingress, and feature antimicrobial housings that mitigate against the spread of harmful microbes. Some of the optional features available on both units are integrated RFID, biometric, and smart card readers, as well as an optional integrated reading light. The last feature was developed based on feedback from end users.

"Whenever we design a new product we always try to consider the end user. In the case of a medical grade computer, that end user tends to be nurses," said Ali Bagheri, Vice President of Global Operations. "What we were consistently hearing from nurses was the need for a reading light on a computer to help nurses read charts while doing rounds late at night. Everything on this unit, from the reading light to moving the placement of our integrated RFID reader, was done to help improve the workflow of our end users."

The CyberMed S20 and the CyberMed NB20 run on Intel's powerful Skylake processor series, and offer a widescreen display in a smaller footprint. The CyberMed NB20 is powered by two hot-swap batteries, meaning it never needs to be plugged in, and is perfect to be paired with a far less expensive non-powered cart. Because of the smaller footprint, VESA mount compatibility, and multiple power options, these units can be placed nearly anywhere in a healthcare facility and achieve a high level of performance.

About Cybernet Manufacturing

Cybernet was founded in 1996 with a goal to bring compact, small footprint computers to a variety of industries including Healthcare, Industrial & Enterprise market. The company takes pride in achieving product and quality certifications including ISO13485, and building relationships in the B2B universe. Cybernet's mission is to provide the most versatile, reliable, secure computers for their intended markets. For over 20 years, Cybernet computers have met or exceeded medical and industrial certifications to make their name a trusted entity for business computing. Cybernet is privately held with 450+ employees worldwide. For more information on Cybernet Manufacturing and their business operations, take a look at their website www.cybernet.us.

