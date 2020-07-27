Cybernet Manufacturing Becomes Only Computer Certified by Imprivata

IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of rigorous testing, Cybernet has officially had 14 of their computers and tablets officially approved by Imprivata to be Imprivata Ready. This means that Cybernet uses components that meet all of the requirements to be compatible with Imprivata's single sign on solutions. Cybernet is the first computer manufacturer in the world to have one of their units to achieve this certification.

Imprivata is the industry standard when it comes to secure SSO solutions, particularly in the healthcare industry. Nine of Cybernet's medical grade computers and tablets have been officially certified. These units include the CyberMed NB Series of battery-powered computers, the CyberMed S Series of medical panel PCs, and the CyberMed Rx medical tablet.

In addition, Cybernet's iOne S series of enterprise-grade all in one computers and their Rugged X10 industrial tablet were also tested and certified by Imprivata.

"We have been using Imprivata approved components in our computers and tablets for years now, so to finally earn this certification is a badge that we wear proudly," said Ali Bagheri, VP of Global Operations at Cybernet. "We hope that earning yet another certification gives our customers an extra bit of peace of mind when they put their trust in our computers and tablets."

In addition to Imprivata Ready certification, Cybernet's medical grade computers have been tested and certified to be Intel Lab Certified, Citrix Read Endpoint Premium ready, and meet or exceed the requirement of every major EMR software application.

Cybernet was founded in 1996 with a goal to bring compact, small footprint computers to a variety of industries, including Healthcare, Industrial & Enterprise market. The company takes pride in achieving product and quality certifications, including ISO13485:2016, and building relationships in the B2B space. Cybernet's mission is to provide the most versatile, reliable, secure computers for their intended vertical markets. For over 20 years, Cybernet computers have met and exceeded medical and industrial certifications to make their name a trusted platform for business computing. Cybernet is privately held with 450+ employees worldwide. For more information on Cybernet Manufacturing and their business operations, take a look at their website, www.cybernet.us.

