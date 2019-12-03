CyberProof Announces Acquisition of Necsia Cybersecurity Division

ALISO VIEJO, California, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberProof Inc., a UST Global company, announced today the acquisition of Necsia Cybersecurity, a leading security provider in Spain and security division of Necsia Group, specializing in cybersecurity and digital transformation services. Barcelona-based Necsia Cybersecurity will merge into the CyberProof security services portfolio while continuing to serve current customers.

"The acquisition of Necsia Cybersecurity expands our scale and expert delivery capacity in an ideal location to support our customer operations. The European and UK markets are growing rapidly as our security services solve the complex challenges in a unique way for our clients," said Tony Velleca, CEO at CyberProof and UST Global CISO.

"We are delighted to welcome Necsia Cybersecurity's team into the UST Global family. We believe Necsia Cybersecurity's deep cyber experience will further enhance our capabilities in helping customers to secure their digital transformations," said Jose Aguilaniedo, Managing Director of UST Global Spain and Latin America.

Necsia Cybersecurity will become a regional hub for CyberProof's global Security Operations. With a wide portfolio of customers in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail and technology market segments, Necsia Cybersecurity's team specializes in managed detection and response services, security consulting for industry compliance, security assessments and staff augmentation.

"Merging Necsia Cybersecurity into a leading global player will extend the suite of services we offer in Spain, allowing our existing clients to effectively manage their incident detection and response," said Manel Alvarez, Necsia Cybersecurity Division Manager. "We are very excited to join CyberProof and UST Global. Together, we bring innovative cyber defense solutions that enable our clients to intelligently manage cybersecurity with full visibility," he added.

"We are delighted to welcome the talented Necsia Cybersecurity team to CyberProof and are excited about how we can help our clients together as we arm them with the capabilities they need in the face of cyber uncertainty," said Yuval Wollman, President of CyberProof.

About CyberProof

CyberProof is a security services company that intelligently manages your incident detection and response. Our advanced cyber defense platform enables operational efficiency with complete transparency to dramatically reduce the time needed to respond to security threats and minimize business impact.

SeeMo, our virtual analyst, automates and accelerates cyber operations by learning and adapting from endless sources of data and responds to requests by providing context and actionable information. This allows our nation-state cyber experts and your team to prioritize the most urgent incidents and proactively identify and respond to potential threats. We collaborate with our global clients, academia and the technology ecosystem to continuously advance the art of cyber defense.

CyberProof is part of the UST Global family. Some of the world's largest enterprises trust us to create and maintain secure digital ecosystems using our comprehensive cyber security platform and mitigation services. For more information, see: www.cyberproof.com.

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com

