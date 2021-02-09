CyberRatings.org Announces 2021 Enterprise Firewall Product Ratings

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org has begun its publication of the 2021 Enterprise Firewall + SSL/TLS Product Ratings with the first two reports for Palo Alto Networks and Cisco published today. Eleven market leaders are part of this group comparative test that will culminate with the Comparative Rating announcement later this month.

CyberRatings determines a vendor's inclusion in a group test based on an analysis of the market and an understanding of the criteria important to consumers. Elements considered are:

Vendor market presence

Products identified by industry analysts covering the specific technology area

Consumer requests for a product to be included in a test

Innovative technology or solution (requires internal vetting for emerging vendors)

Dedicated to providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy, CyberRatings has already initiated new testing programs to fill the void left by the closure of NSS Labs. Tests currently underway are Browser Protection and Cloud Network Firewall. Cloud Native Security, Cloud XDR, Endpoint Protection and SASE are also on the test road map.

"The team and I have been touched by the outreach from the cybersecurity community," said Vikram Phatak, Chairman and CEO at CyberRatings. "It's not often you get a second chance to do something right. We're looking forward to working with the community to identify where we can be helpful," Phatak added.

Community Members have free access to the 2021 Enterprise Firewall Methodology. A $100 Personal Membership is required to gain access to the detailed reports.

To participate in an upcoming test, email [email protected].

About CyberRatings.org



CyberRatings.org is dedicated to quantifying cyber risk and providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy through testing and ratings programs. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org

