CyberRatings.org Announces First-of-its-Kind Test on Cloud Network Firewall

CyberRatings.org has completed the first-ever independent test of a Cloud Network Firewall. Tweet this

While the firewall market is one of the largest and most mature security technology segments, cloud network firewalls are relatively new. Firewalls have undergone several stages of development, from early packet filtering and circuit relay firewalls to application layer (proxy-based) and dynamic packet filtering firewalls. This latest evolution virtualizes this functionality to provide scalable and elastic policy enforcement in a cloud environment.

"This Cloud Network Firewall test is the first of its kind," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org "This is a new technology, deployed within a cloud service that by definition is constantly changing, protecting resources that are also deployed within that same cloud service. It is always fun to be the first to test new technologies because we get to learn new things and apply what we have learned," added Phatak.

"We are extremely proud to have received top marks across all five categories in CyberRatings' assessment of FortiGate-VM. With cyberattacks more advanced and persistent than ever before, it's crucial for the safety of people, devices, and data everywhere that cybersecurity products deliver the performance and protection that vendors claim," said John Maddison, CMO and EVP of Products at Fortinet. "Independent testing from nonprofits like CyberRatings plays a critical role in helping organizations stay ahead of the threat landscape because it offers an unbiased assessment of effective security solutions that meet an evolving set of requirements and aids customers in their decision-making process."

To read the CyberRatings in-depth report on the various CNFW capabilities offered by Fortinet, go to CyberRatings.org.

Additional Resources

Follow CyberRatings.org on Twitter

Follow CyberRatings.org on LinkedIn

About CyberRatings.org

CyberRatings.org is a non-profit 501(c)6 entity dedicated to quantifying cyber risk and providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy through testing and ratings programs. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org

SOURCE CyberRatings.org