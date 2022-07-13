CyberRatings.org Issues AAA Rating on Forcepoint's Cloud Network Firewall

Forcepoint's test results are second in a series of publications on this new technology.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org, the non-profit entity dedicated to providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy, has completed an independent test of the Forcepoint Cloud Network Firewall (CNFW). Forcepoint received the highest possible overall rating of 'AAA' with excellent security and performance. The instance used for this test was c5.9xlarge (36 vCPU, 72 GB memory, and 10+ Gbps network Bandwidth).

Forcepoint's test report is the second in a series of CNFW publications from CyberRatings. Management & Reporting Capabilities, Routing and Policy Enforcement, SSL/TLS Functionality, Threat Prevention and Performance were all tested using Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the cloud provider. More products are being added to the test before the comparative report is published in the second half of 2022. The group test is the first-ever cloud network firewall evaluation provided to the market.