CyberScout Hires Global Marketing Executive Jeremy Barnett as Chief Marketing Officer

"Jeremy brings more than 20 years of innovative marketing expertise, including work with some of the world's most well-known and respected brands including SONY, Qualcomm, Pepsi-Cola, Charles Schwab and most recently Tokio Marine HCC," said Jennifer Leuer, Chief Executive Officer of CyberScout. "His award-winning work, diverse background and cyber industry expertise bring top business intelligence and marketing strategy to CyberScout. Jeremy is a powerful addition to our leadership team, and we are extremely excited that he will be driving our continued growth globally."

In his global marketing leadership role at Tokio Marine HCC, Barnett led marketing and business development for the cyber insurer, creating integrated risk management solutions for both B2B and B2C customers. Since 2012, Barnett provided leadership for corporate brand strategy, product marketing, sales training and producer support. He was responsible for strategic marketing programs including national advertising, public relations, digital media, sponsorships and partnership programs.

"CyberScout is a leader in servicing the ever-growing needs of people and businesses being attacked by cyber criminals," said Barnett. "I am excited to join CyberScout to provide essential services that protect people from cyberattacks, stolen personal information and exploitation. The CyberScout mission is inspiring and I'm honored to work with the amazing team of experts here."

Prior to his work in cybersecurity, Barnett worked across a range of technology and marketing roles in the financial services, entertainment and technology industries. He has a master's degree in educational technology from San Diego State University and a bachelor's degree in literature from Rutgers College.

About CyberScout:

Since 2003, CyberScout has been a trusted provider of cybersecurity and privacy protection services. Offering a range of support, education, data theft recovery, and breach response solutions, CyberScout services 17.5 million households and more than 700,000 businesses worldwide, CyberScout solutions are offered by an ever-growing number of client partners combining technology expertise with high-touch service to help individuals, government and commercial clients minimize cyber risk and maximize recovery.

