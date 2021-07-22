CyberSecure IPS Exec's Pioneering Patents in Cyber-Physical Security Earn Top Tech Influencer Award for Innovation

The InterCon nomination process considers the overall impact on the tech industry, integration of service/product with(in) the tech space, and the general spirit of innovation. Nakanelua is noted industry-wide for his track record of cutting-edge product development in cyber-physical IT security, as evidenced by CyberSecure's growing portfolio of patent authorship.

Nakanelua helms the CyberSecure IPS innovation team which works closely with customers to bring new capabilities to life. This team has recently developed multiple security-sensing technologies for cyber-physical protection and management of critical infrastructure, ultimately resulting in several USPTO patents for new detection algorithms and systems that incorporate machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). From a market leadership perspective, this innovation allows the CyberSecure team to solve complex cyber-physical security and data center growth problems of the world's largest infrastructure operators.

CEO and Co-Founder Scott Rye introduced Nakanelua at the award ceremony. "We weren't surprised that Bobby was nominated to receive this award. He possesses a combination of software development expertise and Layer 1 know-how unmatched in my 25 years in the IT industry. The Award is well received; but our Innovation team raises the bar in the industry because our folks listen carefully to our customers, perform real R&D in the field and truly innovate enterprise solutions that solves complex business problems."

Steve Sohn, CTO and Co-Founder, added, "As a developer myself, I've discovered you can't teach the intuition required to build real-world applications that are mapped to business problems. Few developers appreciate the market's demand for solid value delivery. This award is such a proud accomplishment for our company, and I'm very happy for Bobby and the entire innovation team."

About INTERCON

An international conference that brings together the most prominent leaders in the internet tech space to discuss innovation in technology and offer opportunities for networking & learning amongst a closed group of award-winning peers from the industry.

About CyberSecure IPS

Global leaders in the cybersecurity space, CyberSecure IPS constantly innovates its suite of patented software and hardware solutions which integrate to bring the physical realm under constant surveillance and provide holistic protection. The most advanced national governments and biggest data centers worldwide look to CyberSecure IPS to protect their critical infrastructure. Learn more at cybersecureips.com .

#AlarmedCarrierPDS #ManholeProtectionSystem #ManholeIntrusionDetection #Layer1networksecurity #CNSSI 7003 #InfrastructureSecurity #OTInfrastructure #CyberSecure

Media Contact:

Scott Rye

[email protected]

SOURCE CyberSecure IPS

Related Links

cybersecureips.com

