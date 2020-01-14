Cybersecurity and Penetration Testing Specialists Raxis Secures Growth Investment from RCP Equity

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raxis, an Atlanta-based cybersecurity and pen testing firm, announced today its first major outside investment from RCP Equity (rcpequity.com). Raxis provides security penetration testing and ongoing security assessment services using real-world attacks to identify exploitable vulnerabilities in network and business systems.

Founded in 2011, Raxis has proudly infiltrated some of the world's most complex corporations, including aviation, financial services and retail, to help improve their customers' security posture. This ability, coupled with an individualized professional services approach, has allowed Raxis to grow its core business year after year while maintaining a dynamic, boutique culture.

"Over the last nine years, Raxis has been able to carefully cultivate our team to align to our offensive security penetration approach," says Mark Puckett, CEO at Raxis. "Taking the time to find the right professional talent, to refine our delivery process, and to execute proactively in ways that empower our customers has created a foundation from which we are ready to expand, and we are thrilled to have RCP Equity be part of this journey."

"Pen testing and cybersecurity red teams all come down to the hackers," says Joel Smith, Partner at RCP Equity and Co-founder of AppRiver. "The Raxis team has not only shown creativity in their penetration techniques, but also has demonstrated that they can deliver the results in a manner that, instead of causing alarm, helps form a better security posture for its clients."

Raxis plans to use the investment to rapidly scale its enterprise customer sales and operations across the US and to launch a new, recurring MSP service for the channel.

"Enterprise CISO's love the Raxis security chops and their ability to find holes where other providers haven't been able to," says Kevin Hatch, Partner at RCP Equity. "Building on this success, along with adding a whole new Channel Partner platform, will be big for Raxis and the thousands of potential U.S. customers that are facing ever-growing cyberthreats."

As a result of the transaction, Joel Smith and Kevin Hatch will both be added to the Raxis board of directors.

About Raxis

Raxis is a team of professional penetration testers with a track record of infiltrating some of the largest and well-known corporations in the world. Service offerings include penetration testing, risk assessments, incident response, and social engineering services. Learn more at raxis.com.

About RCP Equity

RCP Equity is a self-funded, venture equity firm focused on amplifying growing companies with people, process and resources to help them see around the corners and navigate what's ahead. Learn more at rcpequity.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Mark Puckett

232357@email4pr.com

770.814.1288

SOURCE Raxis