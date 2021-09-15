Cybersecurity Company Netrust And Leader In Biometric Technology IDmission Announce Partnership To Strengthen Cybersecurity Solutions

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrust Philippines Corporation, a leading provider of cybersecurity services, is partnering with IDmission to provide enhanced security solutions to its customers in the Philippines and the wider ASEAN region. This past year, the pandemic quickly established digital transformation and remote work as the new norm in many organizations, calling for a greater focus on cybersecurity due to the increased exposure to cyber risk .

"In this age of digital transformation, it is imperative for leaders to put a digital-first approach to stay competitive," says Ms. Jennifer Tongco, CEO of Netrust Philippines Corporation. "As such, we in Netrust, whose main focus is on securing Identities, are thrilled with our partnership with IDmission, a leader in the eKYC and identity proofing space. This partnership will complete our Identity portfolio and allow us to provide the best technology for a seamless customer onboarding journey. Our partnership will provide that competitive edge for our clients to serve their own customers in the most efficient and secure manner."

A global leader in biometric technology, IDmission helps verify and authenticate identity through standards compliant security, passive liveness biometrics, AI, and industry expertise -- creating a frictionless end-to-end encrypted identity verification process.

By partnering with IDmission, Netrust takes its mission of protecting its customers' digital identities, applications, and data to the next level. With the rise in sophisticated cyberattacks, new and advanced detection mechanisms are required to meet the threat. Using biometric identifiers, IDmission's biometric identity verification system not only improves security, but also speeds up the verification process and deters cybercriminals.

"IDmission has been serving customers in the Asia Pacific for a few years." says IDmission CEO Ashim Banerjee, "The Netrust partnership is a big step in the direction of providing new and existing customers better access to state-of-the-art identity technology and local support."

Netrust Philippines Corporation is an associate company of Netrust Pte Ltd (Singapore), Asia's first public Certification Authority (CA) and the only Accredited CA in Singapore. Netrust provides individuals, businesses and government organizations with a complete online identification and security infrastructure to enable secure electronic transactions. Netrust delivers a wide range of innovative cybersecurity solutions that address the increasing threat of data breach.

IDmission, a global leader in biometric and AI technology, provides end to end digital transformations for applications relying on ID and identity verifications. We offer an effortless customer journey using standards compliant security, passive liveness biometrics, AI, and our industry expertise to complete complex applications in numerous markets.

