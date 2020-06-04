Cybersecurity Expert Chuck Brooks Joins Company Alarm's Board of Advisors

MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Company Alarm, the nationwide leader in business identity theft protection , announced today that national cybersecurity expert Chuck Brooks has joined the company's Board of Advisors.

A former vice president of Homeland Security for Xerox, Brooks was named a top tech person to follow by LinkedIn. Thomson Reuters calls him one of the top 50 social influencers on risk and compliance. IFSEC says he's the No. 2 "cybersecurity influencer" in the world.

"Chuck is one of the biggest names in cybersecurity," said Company Alarm founder Andy Pham. "His depth of knowledge is unsurpassed. Company Alarm will benefit greatly from his expertise as we expand our monitoring services nationwide."

Brooks' experience is deep and diverse. He's worked in media, as a Reagan appointee to Voice of America, as executive editor of the Newsweek Media Group and as a visiting editor for Homeland Security Today Magazine. He's worked in government relations marketing for SRA International, Keane Inc. and Sutherland. He's worked in the federal government for the Department of Homeland Security and in the office of former U.S. Senator Arlen Spector.

And he's served as a teacher, advisor and cybersecurity subject matter expert for multitude of organizations and think tanks, including The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, The Washington Post, Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins University, PCi Tec, AppGuard, The Homeland Defense and Security Information Analysis Center, Bravatek Solutions, VIBE Cybersecurity International and CyberTECH.

"I'm excited to be joining Company Alarm in its battle against business identity theft," Brooks said. "Company Alarm offers a unique solution to a growing, national problem and I'm happy to help the organization as it builds to a prosperous future."

About Company Alarm

Company Alarm combats business identity theft by offering businesses 24-hour monitoring of their information on file with the local government. If any of that information is ever changed, which could be a sign of business identity theft, business owners receive an immediate text alerting them to exactly what changed. Company Alarm was founded by serial entrepreneur Andy Pham after a holding company he used to house a $5 million piece of land was hijacked by identity thieves. For more information, visit www.companyalarm.com .

SOURCE Company Alarm

Related Links

https://www.companyalarm.com

