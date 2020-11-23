Cybersecurity in Health care: Assess Threats & Reduce Your Risk -- Free OPEN MINDS Webinar, Sponsored By Netsmart

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health care organizations are often at risk of cyberattacks due to a lack of dedicated IT and reliance on traditional reactive approaches.

To learn how to protect your data, register now to join Randy Pargman, Binary Defense Senior Director of Threat Hunting and Counterintelligence; Sharon Hicks, MBA, MSW, OPEN MINDS Senior Associate; and Mike Murray, Netsmart Director of Plexus Technologies, as they map the risk landscape and provide guidance for safeguarding your organization.

The webinar, Cybersecurity in Health care: Assess Threats & Reduce Your Risk , will be presented on Wednesday, December 9th at 1:00 pm ET. Attendees can expect to learn about cyber threats in health care, the impacts of a data breach, and best practices for securing data.

Registration for this executive web briefing is free of charge, courtesy of Netsmart, and brought to you by OPEN MINDS. If you are unable to attend, please still register. At the end of the event, all registrants will receive a recorded copy of the executive web briefing and presentation slides. Register at: https://www.openminds.com/event/cybersecurity-in-healthcare-assess-threats-reduce-your-risk/ .

About Netsmart

Netsmart designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services. We make the complex simple and personalize, so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL.

Our more than 2,300 associates work hand-in-hand with our 600,000+ users in more than 35,000 organizations across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative.

Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog , LinkedIn and Twitter , like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

Media Contact:

Katherine Bennett

[email protected]

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Related Links

www.openminds.com

