Cybersecurity Information Sharing and Analysis Organization TSP-ISAO Comes Under the CompTIA Banner

DOWNERS GROVE,Ill., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global information technology (IT) industry, announced today that it will assume the management and operation of the Technology Solution Provider Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (TSP-ISAO).

The announcement was made today during the welcoming address at CompTIA's virtual Communities & Councils Forum.

The TSP-ISAO was established in August 2019 by ConnectWise, a leading business automation software company, with the goal of advancing the cybersecurity resiliency of the global TSP industry. Some 650 technology companies have already joined the organization.

"There is great interest from managed service providers and other organizations to be part of an information sharing body dedicated to cybersecurity, the global MSP community and its customers," said MJ Shoer, executive director of the TSP-ISAO.

"ConnectWise launched the TSP-ISAO because getting companies to collaborate on cybersecurity is only going to make everyone stronger in this fight," said Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise.

"We believe the time is now right to hand off the day-to-day operations to CompTIA so the TSPA-ISAO can benefit from its resources and its global reach," Magee continued. "Most importantly, CompTIA's standing as a vendor-neutral organization open to anyone engaged in the business of technology makes it the ideal home for the TSP-ISAO, where companies from all corners of the industry can come together for the collective good."

"The TSP-ISAO is a critically important cybersecurity initiative that's made great strides in a short period of time thanks to the vision of Arnie Bellini and the leadership of ConnectWise," said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA. "With the ongoing support of the ConnectWise team and the organizations that are already supporting this effort we intend to build on these early successes."

ConnectWise will remain involved with the TSP-ISAO as a Founding Member.

The TSP-ISAO was formed to unite technology vendors, solution providers, researchers and organizations to create a more secure infrastructure within the technology solution provider industry. It serves as the focal point for dealing with all cyber-threats to TSPs including managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), and managed security services providers (MSSPs).

"Too many service and solution providers are still on their own defending against threats that are increasingly targeted and malicious, with the potential to seriously harm the industry's credibility," Shoer explained. "We intend to help them buttress their defenses with real-time threat information, analyses of potential impacts, coordinated response efforts, security best practices, and education for their staff and customers."

The transition to CompTIA is expected to last several months as the association melds the TSP-ISAO program into its existing cybersecurity initiatives and industry groups. Organizations can still join the program immediately by registering at https://tsp-isao.org/.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is a software company that fuels Technology Solution Provider (TSP) growth. We provide the industry's most popular platform for operating an As-a-Service business. Featuring the most extensive set of elegantly integrated functions, ConnectWise automates the full lifecycle of technology service delivery, from sales and service to project tracking and back-office functions, for more than 30,000 partners in more than 65 countries. We believe in an open ecosystem, the power of choice and providing a single pane of glass view. Visit ConnectWise to learn more.

