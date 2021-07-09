Cybersecurity Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Software, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cybersecurity Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), Software (IAM, Encryption, APT, Firewall), Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the global cybersecurity market size is projected to grow from USD 217.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 345.4 Billion by 2026, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness and rising investments in cybersecurity infrastructure across global organizations operating across verticals.

By deployment, the cloud segment is estimated to hold a larger market size than the on-premises segment in 2021.

Unlike traditional on-premises deployment mode, cloud-based cybersecurity solutions provide with a cost effective approach for the enterprises across various industry verticals to enhance security. Pricing is one of the major differentiating factors in the adoption of cloud-based security solution over on-premises security solutions. Growing virtualization across industries and adoption of cloud computing is promoting the demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions in various countries. Moreover, cloud-based deployment of cybersecurity solutions can help organizations to reduce costs associated with expensive hardware equipment for storage, power, cooling as well as lowers the IT personnel required to monitor the network further eliminating the IT maintenance costs. Cloud deployments are suitable for small and medium businesses that usually have a limited budget allocated for securing critical assets from cyberattacks.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

APAC comprises of few largest economies in the world such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia. The increasing economic importance of these countries has prevailed vast amount of data transmitted across networks that are prone to security breaches. The threat landscape is driven by necessary measures required to aid support to several industry verticals at an alarming rate. Increased number of alerts and threats combined with comparatively shortage in staffs is resulting in 50% of threats going undetected. Cybersecurity software solutions is expected to surge the efficiency of security solutions by preventing low-level incidents, considering each user as a hostile network. Owing to the high digital connectivity, contrasted with the low cybersecurity awareness, growing cross-border data transfers, and weak regulations, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to boost the demand for cybersecurity solution over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cybersecurity Market

4.2 Market, by Component and Service

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 Market: Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Frequency and Sophistication of Target-Based Cyber Attacks

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for the Cybersecurity Mesh

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Cyber-Savvy Boards

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Budgetary Constraints Among Small and Emerging Startups in Developing Economies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of IoT Security to Increase Demand in the Cybersecurity Market

5.2.3.2 Increase in the Need for Cloud-Based Cybersecurity Solutions Among Smes

5.2.3.3 Accretion in Byod Trends Led the Endpoint Security Segment to Grow Further in Mobile Protection

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Design and Implementation Difficulties in Deploying Cybersecurity Solutions

5.3 Market Dynamics During the COVID-19 Outbreak

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Use Cases

5.6 Market Ecosystem

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Implications

6 Cybersecurity Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2015-2026

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Hardware: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Hardware: COVID-19 Impact

6.2.3 Shipment Unit Estimates and Forecasts, Hardware, 2015-2026

6.2.4 Market Estimates and Forecasts, Hardware, 2015-2026

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Software: Cybersecurity Market Drivers

6.3.2 Software: COVID-19 Impact

6.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Software, 2015-2026

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.4.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

6.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Service, 2015-2026

6.4.4 Professional Services

6.4.4.1 Professional Services: Cybersecurity Market Drivers

6.4.4.2 Professional Services: COVID-19 Impact

6.4.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

6.4.4.4 Design and Implementation

6.4.4.5 Risk and Threat Assessment

6.4.4.6 Consulting

6.4.4.7 Training and Education

6.4.4.8 Support and Maintenance

6.4.5 Managed Services

6.4.5.1 Managed Services: Cybersecurity Market Drivers

6.4.5.2 Managed Services: COVID-19 Impact

6.4.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7 Cybersecurity Market, by Software

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Software, 2015-2026

7.2 Advanced Persistent Threat

7.2.1 Advanced Persistent Threat: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Advanced Persistent Threat: COVID-19 Impact

7.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.3 Threat Intelligence

7.3.1 Threat Intelligence: Cybersecurity Market Drivers

7.3.2 Threat Intelligence: COVID-19 Impact

7.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.4 Security and Information Event Management

7.4.1 Security and Information Event Management: Market Drivers

7.4.2 Security and Information Event Management: COVID-19 Impact

7.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.5 Security and Vulnerability Management

7.5.1 Security and Vulnerability Management: Market Drivers

7.5.2 Security and Vulnerability Management: COVID-19 Impact

7.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.6 Network Access Control

7.6.1 Network Access Control: Market Drivers

7.6.2 Network Access Control: COVID-19 Impact

7.6.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.7 Antivirus/Antimalware

7.7.1 Antivirus/Antimalware: Market Drivers

7.7.2 Antivirus/Antimalware: COVID-19 Impact

7.7.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.8 Firewall

7.8.1 Firewall: Market Drivers

7.8.2 Firewall: COVID-19 Impact

7.8.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.9 Secure Web Gateway

7.9.1 Secure Web Gateway: Market Drivers

7.9.2 Secure Web Gateway: COVID-19 Impact

7.9.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.10 Security Orchestration Automation and Response

7.10.1 Security Orchestration Automation and Response: Cybersecurity Market Drivers

7.10.2 Security Orchestration Automation and Response: COVID-19 Impact

7.10.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.11 Identity and Access Management

7.11.1 Identity and Access Management: Market Drivers

7.11.2 Identity and Access Management: COVID-19 Impact

7.11.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.12 Encryption

7.12.1 Encryption: Market Drivers

7.12.2 Encryption: COVID-19 Impact

7.12.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.13 Disaster Recovery

7.13.1 Disaster Recovery: Market Drivers

7.13.2 Disaster Recovery: COVID-19 Impact

7.13.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.14 Intrusion Detection and Prevention System

7.14.1 Intrusion Detection and Prevention System: Market Drivers

7.14.2 Intrusion Detection and Prevention System: COVID-19 Impact

7.14.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.15 Risk and Compliance Management

7.15.1 Risk and Compliance: Cybersecurity Market Drivers

7.15.2 Risk and Compliance: COVID-19 Impact

7.15.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

7.16 Others

7.16.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

8 Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Security Types: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Security Types: COVID-19 Impact

8.1.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

8.2 Network Security

8.2.1 Network Security: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Network Security: COVID-19 Impact

8.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

8.3 Endpoint Security

8.3.1 Endpoint Security: Market Drivers

8.3.2 Endpoint Security: COVID-19 Impact

8.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

8.4 Application Security

8.4.1 Application Security: Market Drivers

8.4.2 Application Security: COVID-19 Impact

8.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

8.5 Cloud Security

8.5.1 Cloud Security: Market Drivers

8.5.2 Cloud Security: COVID-19 Impact

8.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

8.5.4 Others

8.5.5 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2015-2026

9 Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Deployment Mode, 2015-2026

9.2 Cloud

9.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

9.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Deployment Mode, 2015-2026

9.3 On-Premises

9.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

9.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

9.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Deployment Mode, 2015-2026

10 Cybersecurity Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Organization Size, 2015-2026

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

10.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Organization Size, 2015-2026

10.3 Large Enterprises

10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

10.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Organization Size, 2015-2026

11 Cybersecurity Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aerospace and Defense

11.3 Government

11.3.1 Government: Market Drivers

11.3.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact

11.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers

11.4.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

11.5 It

11.5.1 It: Market Drivers

11.5.2 It: COVID-19 Impact

11.6 Healthcare

11.6.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

11.6.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact

11.7 Retail

11.7.1 Retail: Market Drivers

11.7.2 Retail: COVID-19 Impact

11.8 Manufacturing

11.8.1 Manufacturing: Cybersecurity Market Drivers

11.8.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact

11.9 Energy and Utilities

11.9.1 Energy and Utilities: Market Drivers

11.9.2 Energy and Utilities: COVID-19 Impact

11.10 Telecommunication

11.10.1 Telecommunications: Market Drivers

11.10.2 Telecommunications: COVID-19 Impact

11.11 Media and Entertainment

11.12 Others

12 Cybersecurity Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 IBM

14.1.2 Cisco

14.1.3 Check Point

14.1.4 Fireeye

14.1.5 Trend Micro

14.1.6 Nortonlifelock

14.1.7 Rapid7

14.1.8 Micro Focus

14.1.9 Microsoft

14.1.10 Amazon Web Services

14.1.11 Oracle

14.1.12 Fortinet

14.1.13 Palo Alto Networks

14.1.14 Accenture

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Mcafee

14.2.2 RSA Security

14.2.3 Forcepoint

14.2.4 Sophos

14.2.5 Imperva

14.2.6 Proofpoint

14.2.7 Juniper Networks

14.2.8 Splunk

14.2.9 Sonicwall

14.2.10 Cyberark

14.2.11 F-Secure

14.2.12 Qualys

14.2.13 F5

14.2.14 Algosec

14.2.15 Sentinelone

14.2.16 Datavisor

14.2.17 Revbits

14.2.18 Wijungle

14.2.19 Bluvector

14.2.20 Aristi Labs

14.2.21 Securden

15 Adjacent Markets

16 Appendix

