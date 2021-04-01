Cybersecurity Podcast 'Root Causes' Surpasses 40,000 Listens

ROSELAND, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Root Causes, a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Security podcast from Sectigo® , a global provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, has exceeded 40,000 listens as it reaches the 150 episode milestone.

The five-star podcast is hosted by digital certificate industry veterans Tim Callan and Jason Soroko and explores the issues surrounding digital identity, PKI, and cryptographic connections. Top podcast episodes that engaged listeners include:

Exchange Server Vulnerabilities

As the Microsoft Exchange vulnerability continues, Tim and Jason discuss why on-premises services may present greater risk than those in the cloud.

Tim and Jason walk through the history of the green address bar, how it came to be and its removal after more than a decade.

Tim and Jason explore the trend toward shorter certificates after a ballot to limit the maximum duration of an SSL certificate to 13 months.

Today, best practices in digital certificates are continually under pressure from technology trends, new laws and regulations, cryptographic advances, and the evolution of our computing architectures to be more virtual, agile, ubiquitous, and cloud-based. Tim Callan and Jason Soroko interview influential guest experts to help listeners stay current on developments in this essential technology platform and to understand the whys and wherefores of popular PKIs.

Previous guest subject matters experts include Tom Tansy, Chairman of the SunSpec Alliance, Joel Rennich, Director of Jamf Connect, and former CableLabs CIO, Mitch Ashley.

The Root Causes podcast is available to listen to on leading podcast platforms Apple Podcasts , Spotify and Stitcher .

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As a leading Certificate Authority (CA) with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

