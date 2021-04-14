Cybersecurity Startup ActZero Completes Successful SOC 2 Type 1 Examination

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActZero, a cybersecurity startup that helps small and mid-sized businesses cover more ground against threats, has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 1 audit. Conducted by a leading independent national accounting and advisory firm, the audit affirms that ActZero's platform and data management practices meet or exceed the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"I'm really proud that we've completed our SOC 2 Type 1 examination, which is great external validation of the commitment we have to protecting our customers' data with the same best practices we recommend they implement," said Jerry Heinz, VP of Engineering of ActZero. "We hope that the completion of this audit provides additional confidence in our service."

SOC 2 is a technical audit designed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), and Type 1 evaluates and affirms adequate information systems and security processes are in place at a specific point in time. To be deemed compliant, providers must follow strict security policies and procedures, which are then validated by an independent third party. The difference between SOC 2 and other compliance requirements is that the latter are typically not audited, whereas SOC 2 is a comprehensive, organizational audit that is conducted and verified by third-party auditors.

Security is central to ActZero's technology and approach, so SOC 2 is a natural outcome of the company's efforts. In addition to SOC 2 Type 1 completion, ActZero has maintained compliance with other federal and state data privacy requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA.

As part of the announcement, ActZero is hosting a fireside chat on the importance of SOC 2 for businesses. To learn more and register, visit https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18324/480230

ABOUT ACTZERO

ActZero is a cybersecurity startup that makes small- and mid-size businesses more secure by empowering teams to cover more ground with fewer internal resources. Our intelligent managed detection and response service provides 24/7 monitoring, protection and response support that goes well beyond other third-party software solutions. Our teams of data scientists leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML to scale resources, identify vulnerabilities and eliminate more threats in less time. We actively partner with our customers to drive security engineering, increase internal efficiencies and effectiveness and, ultimately, build a mature cybersecurity posture. Whether shoring up an existing security strategy or serving as the primary line of defense, ActZero enables business growth by empowering customers to cover more ground. For more information, visit https://actzero.ai.

