Cybersecurity veteran Rick Howard joins the CyberWire as CSO and Chief Analyst

FULTON, Md., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire announced today that cybersecurity veteran, and former Chief Security Officer (CSO) at Palo Alto Networks, Rick Howard will be joining the CyberWire executive team as CSO and Chief Analyst. As CSO, Howard will be overseeing company risk management and security strategies as the company scales operations and expands its programming lineup.

As Chief Analyst, Howard will work as a key member of the editorial team, bringing his wealth of experience, insights, and industry perspective to help shape the news coverage and analytical products the CyberWire's readers around the world have come to depend on. He will also have a pivotal role in shaping the CyberWire Pro subscription products launching this year, as well as new podcasts and events planned for 2020. In recognition of his long and distinguished career, Howard was also named Senior Fellow, the first such position at the CyberWire.

"The CyberWire has long been a critical resource for me as a CSO and cybersecurity professional," said Howard. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to bring my own expertise, experience, and imagination to this innovative digital media company at this point on its growth trajectory, not to mention being a part of the publications and programs that have always helped me do my job better and are a staple in the professional lives of so many."

"Rick is one of those extraordinary people with an ability to share their deep technical knowledge and expertise in ways that both enlighten industry-insiders and help the general public grasp concepts that are so important to us all," said Peter Kilpe, CEO and Executive Editor of the CyberWire. "Our team, our readers and listeners, and companies large and small will benefit enormously from the insights and analysis he brings to the CyberWire."

Prior to joining the CyberWire, Rick Howard served as CSO at Palo Alto Networks, where he contributed to the company's internal security program. He also launched and led Unit 42, Palo Alto's threat intelligence team, while also serving as one of the company's public faces, providing thought leadership throughout the cybersecurity community. Before joining Palo Alto Networks, he held leadership roles as CISO at TASC, general manager of iDefense, and Security Operations Center (SOC) Director at Counterpane.

Howard also served in the U.S. Army for twenty-three years, the last two years of which he spent running the Army's CERT. He holds a Master's in Computer Science from the Naval Postgraduate School. He earned his undergraduate degree, a Bachelor of Science in engineering, from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He returned to the Academy later in his Army career to teach computer science. He has been executive editor of two books: Cyber Fraud: Tactics, Techniques and Procedures, and Cyber Security Essentials. He has also been a regular guest on the CyberWire Daily podcast since 2016.

About the CyberWire

We're an independent voice delivering concise, accessible, and relevant cybersecurity news to people all across the globe. We separate the signal from the noise. Learn more at thecyberwire.com .

