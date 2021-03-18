Cybersixgill Brings Their Industry Leading, Automated Threat Intelligence to the Swimlane Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersixgill, the leader in threat intelligence enablement, today announced that Darkfeed will be available through Swimlane's security automation platform. Now, Swimlane users can enhance their threat research and incident response by integrating actionable alerts from the industry's broadest and most comprehensive intelligence collection from the deep and dark web.

"Accurate and actionable intelligence is the key to successfully scaling cyber security operations," said Ron Shamir, VP products and technology alliances at Cybersixgill. "With Darkfeed, Swimlane users gain access to an automated stream of threat intel that they can tailor to meet the needs of their organization's risk posture and tolerance. This marks the beginning of a growing partnership with Swimlane."

Powered by the broadest automated collection from the deep and dark web, Cybersixgill Darkfeed is a feed of malicious indicators of compromise (IOCs), including domains, URLs, hashes and IP addresses. With Darkfeed, IOCs are automatically extracted and delivered in real-time. It is actionable, allowing Swimlane customers to receive and preemptively block items that threaten their organization directly from the Swimlane platform.

"Cybersixgill is a natural partner for us as we continue to help customers identify new ways to automate some of security's most time and resource-intensive processes," said Karen Rhys Wood VP global alliances, at Swimlane. "By integrating Darkfeed directly into Swimlane's extensible security automation platform, which was designed with an automation engine as its core and differentiates our platform from other SOAR solutions out there, security operations teams gain industry-leading threat intelligence while eliminating time consuming, manual tasks."

Through this integration, mutual customers are able to automate a response to threats in advance by using a premium, automated threat intelligence solution based on the most comprehensive data sources from the deep, dark and surface web. Users will be able to enhance their threat hunting activities and conduct deep analysis of malware available on the dark web. In addition, they can covertly monitor critical assets and priorities, as well as respond to threats directly from the Swimlane platform.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill's fully automated threat intelligence solutions help organizations fight cyber-crime, detect phishing, data leaks, fraud and vulnerabilities as well as amplify incident response – in real-time. The Cybersixgill Investigative Portal empowers security teams with contextual and actionable insights as well as the ability to conduct real-time investigations. Rich data feeds such as Darkfeed™ and DVE Score™ harness Cybersixgill's unmatched intelligence collection capabilities and deliver real-time intel into organizations' existing security systems. Most recently, Cybersixgill introduced agility to threat intel with their CI/CP methodology (Continuous Investigation/Continuous Protection). Current customers include enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, governments and law enforcement entities.

To learn more, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com and follow us on Twitter: @cybersixgill and LinkedIn.

About Swimlane

Swimlane is at the forefront of the growing market of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) solutions and was founded to deliver scalable and flexible security solutions to organizations struggling with alert fatigue, vendor proliferation and chronic staffing shortages. Swimlane's solution helps organizations address all security operations (SecOps) needs, including prioritizing alerts, orchestrating tools and automating the remediation of threats—improving performance across the entire organization. Swimlane is headquartered in Denver, Colo. with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. For more information, visit www.swimlane.com.

