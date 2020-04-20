CyberVista Extends Critical Knowledge Training Modules for Free Amidst Surge in Unemployment

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberVista, a cybersecurity training and workforce development company, announced today that the company is offering free access to its Critical Knowledge Diagnostic to individuals and organizations through May 31, 2020 for free.

With heightened concerns over a recession and spikes in unemployment rates, the cybersecurity industry brings a glimmer of light to individuals and enterprises with opportunities in various fields and roles that are still largely available. CyberVista is offering free access to individuals who are laid off, unemployed, furloughed, or considering a career in cybersecurity with Critical Knowledge Explorer that includes training and optional lab modules for Network Fundamentals, Attacks and Vulnerabilities, and Network Security.

These modules align with highest skill demands from hiring organizations, address the greatest areas of risk for organizations relative to COVID-19 and beyond, and align with most in-demand skills and certifications.

For organizations experiencing a great deal of change during these trying times, CyberVista is offering free access to training materials for large enterprise IT, cybersecurity, and other cyber-enabled teams within the Critical Knowledge course.

Critical Knowledge is an online, role-based approach to fundamental training across all areas of cybersecurity and applies across all industries including healthcare, finance, technology, manufacturing, government, and aligns with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) to help increase knowledge, skills, and abilities based on job roles and responsibilities.

Qualified enterprises will have access to all seven units in the Critical Knowledge solution including:

Network Fundamentals: Describe network principles and the likely attacker targets within modern networks.

Attacks and Vulnerabilities: Categorize attack types, vectors, and effective countermeasures to improve cybersecurity hygiene.

Network Security: Apply appropriate safeguards to increase network security and resiliency.

Security Engineering: Apply appropriate cryptographic, account management, and protocols to secure the physical and application architecture

Risk Management and Governance: Summarize integral risk management and governance concepts with a focus on business continuity, incident response, and applicable laws and regulations.

Security Operations: Describe the specific roles that support the overall security posture of an enterprise, including software development and third-party services.

Offensive and Defensive Security: Perform basic offensive and defensive operations on an enterprise, related to reconnaissance, vulnerability scanning, threat detection, and incident handling.

"In response to over half of jobs being at risk because of the COVID-19, CyberVista enables individuals to get back to work, demonstrating the value of starting a career in cybersecurity, and supports organizations by retooling their workforce during this rapidly changing time," said Simone Petrella, CEO at CyberVista.

The Individual B2C and Enterprise B2B Critical Knowledge Diagnostic offerings allow individuals and organizations to search for a stable career that provides a path for growth, a new career opportunity, or a way to keep your skills fresh during these uncertain times.

For more information on the Critical Knowledge for enterprises, please visit: https://www.cybervista.net/critical-knowledge/enterprise-offer/ . For Critical Knowledge Explorer for individuals, please visit https://www.cybervista.net/cybersecurity-careers/ .

About CyberVista

CyberVista is a cybersecurity training and workforce development company whose mission is to create a cyber-ready workforce through personalized training programs that provide organizations with the people, knowledge and skills required to defend their most critical assets. With parent Graham Holdings Company and sister company Kaplan, Inc.'s innovative education technologies and personalized approach to learning, CyberVista offers a new vision for board, executive, and workforce cybersecurity education. For more information, please visit www.cybervista.net or call 844-558-4782.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE CyberVista

Related Links

https://www.cybervista.net

