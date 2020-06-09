CYBEX Offers SensorSafe™ Technology To Keep Young Children Safe On The Road This Summer

Innovative Car Seat Technology Aids Parents In Keeping Critical Safety Issues At Bay

CANTON, Mass., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer around the corner comes a rise in family road trips. This summer, CYBEX , a leading baby gear brand focused on safety, style and innovation is continuing to support families during their road trip adventures through its SensorSafe Technology . This innovative technology is designed to bring new and existing parents peace of mind and enhanced safety for their children as they spend lots of extra time in the car.

The SensorSafe clip is attached to the CYBEX car seat harness system, and it connects to the mobile phone app via the vehicle's On-Board Diagnostic (OBD II) port. Users will receive essential alerts that help prevent critical situations on and off the road, such as:



Child Unattended Alert - Anytime the car ignition is turned off and the child is still buckled in their car seat, the parent will be alerted on their connected smartphone. If the parent continues to walk out of Bluetooth range without unbuckling their child, an alert will be sent to the user's emergency contacts with a GPS location of the vehicle. Additional family members can also download the SensorSafe application on their smartphones and will be notified in case of a Child Unattended emergency. The notification will alert users to the last known GPS location of the buckled chest clip at that time.

"I am proud to work with a company that is constantly producing products that cater to parents' needs and help keep their children safe," said Sarah Haverstick, CYBEX Safety Advocate. "SensorSafe is one of the top car seat safety tools on the market to give parents a helping hand by alerting them before their child is in harm's way."

SensorSafe Technology is available on the following CYBEX car seats:

USA: Cloud Q, Aton M, and Aton 2 infant car seats; Sirona S and Sirona M convertible car seats; Eternis S all-in-one car seat.

Canada: Aton 2 infant car seat and Eternis S all-in-one car seat.

For additional information on how SensorSafe Technology can protect your children this summer, please visit https://www.cybexonlineshop.com/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and Twitter.

About CYBEX

CYBEX offers car seats, strollers, baby carriers, and children's furniture that are not only safe but perfectly adapt to urban lifestyles. Always questioning the status quo and not afraid of challenging the establishment, CYBEX has become not just a leader in child safety but is seen as an innovative lifestyle and fashion brand. With its fresh approach, CYBEX designs products for parents while pushing the boundaries that often separate safety, design and function.

