Cybint brings its state-of-the-art cybersecurity bootcamp to Michigan with Kettering University partnership

In the wake of a string of advanced digital attacks on major private-sector targets , cybersecurity sits at the top of the agenda in the United States. The incidents have prompted legislators to come out with a bipartisan bill beefing up local cybersecurity budgets as well as demanding more incident reports from businesses. With bolstered digital defenses becoming a key strategic priority for Washington, the issue of the gaping talent deficit in the field becomes critical, particularly when cybersecurity teams across the nation are understaffed, strained, and working themselves into the ground .

Through its partnership with Kettering University, ranked by usnews.com as ninth best regional Midwestern university, Cybint helps to train the new cyber talent needed to fill this gap. The institution will offer Cybint's six-month training program to its alumni, as well as individual and corporate clients, including those with little to no prior IT experience. The first bootcamp is set to kick off in October, guiding the students through a robust program oriented toward hands-on training via 60 lab simulations and over 100 exercises. After graduating, the alumni will have gained the skills and knowledge needed to apply for and succeed in entry-level cybersecurity positions.

Cybint's course is designed after the fast-track training programs used in the military. It introduces its students to the most up-to-date practices in the field and features rigorous practical training sessions simulating real-life situations. Since 2014, Cybint has trained over 10,000 individuals across four continents. More than 90 percent of Cybint bootcamp graduates land jobs in cybersecurity shortly after completing the intensive course.

"We are thrilled to be launching our bootcamp in the Great Lake State together with Kettering University," says Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint. "The demand for cybersecurity talent is soaring, and the best way for higher education bodies to fill this gap is by partnering with bootcamps. Such programs are designed to empower students to get down to work in the field from day one after landing the job, which is what the industry needs right now."

"By teaming up with Cybint, we're giving our clients an accessible and accelerated program designed to help learners' upskill and enter a highly-demanded professional field," says Janie Jacobs, corporate training manager, at Kettering University. "Cybersecurity is set to remain a key priority for nations and businesses in the years to come, and Cybint's top-notch program is hugely significant in future-proofing our students' careers."

Learn more about the Cybint Cybersecurity Bootcamp with KetteringGlobalX here: https://globalx.kettering.edu/pages/cybersecurity-bootcamp

About Cybint

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.cybintsolutions.com

About Kettering University

Kettering University, formerly known as GMI, is a Flint, Michigan-based private, nonprofit university recognized as one of the nation's premier science, technology, engineering and business leaders in higher education. Dedicated to offering a curriculum that uniquely integrates classroom learning with experiential co-operative opportunities, Kettering consistently ranks in U.S. News & World Report's listing for elite specialty schools. The University has more than 27,000 square feet of lab and research space used by faculty, students and industry collaborators, and houses the first and only FIRST Robotics Community Center on a college campus in the United States. According to a 2019 analysis of federal data ranking 4,500 schools nationwide, Kettering University degree holders have the highest lifetime return on investment (ROI) in the state of Michigan. The University celebrated its centennial year in 2019. For more information, go to kettering.edu .

SOURCE Cybint

Related Links

https://www.cybintsolutions.com/

