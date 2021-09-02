Cybint partners with Xepto to bring cybersecurity bootcamp, workshops to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 2, 2021 Cybint , a global cyber education training company, partners with Xepto Education , the leading education tech company in the Philippines, to bring its cybersecurity bootcamp and workshops to the nation. Xepto will be managing the courses together with Mantua Cybersecurity , a major Philippine cybersecurity company offering penetration testing, consulting, and training services.

A ransomware cyber attack costs a Filipino company or organization about $820,000 on average, a report published in May 2021 revealed. On its global list of countries where users face the highest risk of online infection, Kaspersky ranked the Philippines 13th this year. The country's business association is expecting cyber crime to soar even further, an uptick that comes amid a lingering gap in the local cybersecurity talent pool. At the same time, about 44 percent of businesses in the country say that they struggle to hire people with the right cybersecurity skills.

Through this partnership with Xepto, Cybint will work to help the country close this gap, empowering local businesses to prepare their employees for the incoming flurry of cyber attacks. In mid-July, Cybint will launch its Secure Coding workshop in the Philippines, introducing the local Web developers to all the best practises in secure application and website design. Mantua Cybersecurity will provide instructors with rich hands-on experience in the field to make sure those signing up receive the most relevant and industry-proven guidelines. The five-day, forty-hour workshop is designed to deliver the theory of security coding, along with rigorous hands-on training for students. At later stages, the partners are also planning to put Cybint's bootcamp on offer.

Cybint's military-grade course guides the students through the core cybersecurity concepts, tools, and skills, leaving them well-equipped to seek entry-level positions in the field. Since 2014, Cybint has trained over 10,000 individuals across four continents. Some 97 percent of Cybint bootcamp graduates land jobs in cybersecurity shortly after completing the intensive course.

"We are delighted to be bringing our workshops and bootcamp to the Philippines with Xepto," says Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint. "As businesses move online in the wake of the pandemic, cybersecurity becomes the top priority due to the skyrocketing number of cyber attacks. I believe that in today's world, cybersecurity awareness and skills are a must for any professional, even on non-technical jobs, and we are proud to be delivering these exact skills to our students."

"Our partnership with Cybint is just what we need to train the next generation of local cybersecurity talent," says Paco Sandejas, Ph.D., of Xepto Education. "The demand for professionals in the field is soaring, and Cybint's format is ideal to respond to it lightning-fast, without making any compromises on the quality of the education. Mantua Cybersecurity, for its part, is best-equipped to support the project with trained instructors as it knows the threatscape that Philippine companies are facing inside out. Together, we will help the Philippine businesses bolster their cyber defenses."

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. In summer 2021, the company was acquired by ThriveDX, formerly known as HackerU, expanding its educational offering and setting the stage for its further growth into an educational services giant.

Founded in 2008, Xepto Education is the leading provider of high-tech solutions and training for educational institutions in the Philippines. Backed by venture companies including Narra Ventures Group, Tallwood Ventures, and Jean Henri Lhuillier Group, the company developed an innovative IT service for educational institutions. Its offering includes training for teachers and lecturers, a "digital classroom," and an online education platform.

Mantua Cybersecurity is an enterprise-grade cybersecurity consultancy operating in the Philippines and Singapore. Backed by software and cloud solution provider Stratpoint Technologies and Narra Venture Capital, it offers its customers a diverse range of services, including penetration testing and audit, security monitoring, consulting and compliance, and cybersecurity training.

