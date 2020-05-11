CycleBar Among First to Install Innovative Air Purifier to Address COVID-19

MILFORD, Mass., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CycleBar Milford, a boutique fitness studio specializing in indoor cycling, announced that they are among the first fitness centers in Worcester County to install the award-winning REME HALO® in-duct air purifying unit by RGF Environmental Group, Inc. RGF first developed this technology over 20 years ago, and since then more than one million cells have been in use worldwide across health care, food processing, military and hospitality industries. Although testing specific to the efficacy against COVID-19 is ongoing, this technology has been specified in the Norovirus and MRSA protection plan of America's largest restaurant chains, hotel chains, theme parks, cruise lines, public schools and hospitals.

Inside CycleBar Milford Reme Halo

The unit is installed directly into the studio's HVAC system and actively distributes hydro-peroxide plasma that is circulated throughout the entire studio including the cycling theatre, community room, bathrooms and front lobby. Unlike passive air technologies, which need pollutants to pass through the unit for purification or filtration, the REME HALO® in-duct air purifier sweeps through our space actively purifying pollutants at the source. The hydro-peroxide plasma has been proven to be 99% effective in neutralizing viruses, bacteria and mold in the air as well as on surfaces.

"For those that have visited our studio, you know how much pride all of the CycleBar staff members take in the cleanliness of our studio," says owner/operator John DiChiaro. "However, despite these efforts, we recognize that members may be hesitant to return to the studio amid COVID-19 concerns. We made the decision to install the REME HALO to stay ahead of the curve and create the safest environment for people to work out and stay healthy."

The re-opening celebration will include discounted membership specials, giveaways and "members-only" events. Follow CycleBar Milford's social media pages to stay informed. CycleBar Milford does not have a confirmed re-opening date yet.

About CycleBar (www.cyclebar.com/location/milford):CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling franchise in the world, offering riders a 45-minute full-body workout in an immersive concert environment with state-of-the-art tracking, audio and lighting. Its parent company, Xponential Fitness, boasts a variety of premium fitness brands including Club Pilates, StretchLab, Row House, Pure Barre, YogaSix, AKT, and STRIDE. Each location is independently owned and operated.

CYCLEBAR MILFORD

John DiChiaro

128 Medway Road, Milford, MA 01757

508-488-9499 / 401-829-6481

[email protected]

SOURCE CycleBar Milford

Related Links

http://www.cyclebar.com

