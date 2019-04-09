DUBLIN, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cycling Wear Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global cycling wear market to grow with a CAGR of 7.30% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The report on the global cycling wear market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024. The study on cycling wear market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on cycling wear market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cycling wear market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cycling wear market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1. Drivers

Increasing participation in sports and fitness activities

The growing inclination of the population towards a healthy lifestyle

2. Restraints

The high cost of cycling wear products

3. Opportunities

The growing number of bicycle riding organizations and bicycle racing events

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Cycling Wear Market Highlights

2.2. Cycling Wear Market Projection

2.3. Cycling Wear Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Cycling Wear Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Cycling Wear Market



4. Cycling Wear Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Cycling Wear Market by Product Type

5.1. Footwear

5.2. Eye Wear

5.3. Head Gear

5.4. Clothing

5.5. Knee and Elbow Pads

5.6. Hand Gloves



6. Global Cycling Wear Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Specialty Stores

6.2. Hypermarket

6.3. Retail Stores

6.4. Online



7. Global Cycling Wear Market by Region 2018-2024



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Cycling Wear Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. LUMIERE CYCLING

8.2.2. GIRO SPORT DESIGN

8.2.3. Castelli Cycling

8.2.4. Rapha Racing Limited

8.2.5. Champion System

8.2.6. (Cuore of Switzerland Inc.) United Apparel Solution Ltd

8.2.7. ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH

8.2.8. Endura Limited.

8.2.9. Isadoreapparel

8.2.10. 2XU

8.2.11. Attaquer Pty Ltd

8.2.12. MAAP



