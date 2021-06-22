Cycling Wear Market to grow by almost $ 3 Billion during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Request a free sample report to understand the scope of the report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the clothing segment in 2019.

The growing participation of women in cycling activity is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.

ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, adidas AG, FOX HEAD Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. are the top vendors in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Europe occupied about 30% of the market share in 2019. The region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Cycling Wear Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cycling wear market report covers the following areas:

Cycling Wear Market Size

Cycling Wear Market Trends

Cycling Wear Market Industry Analysis

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cycling wear market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies including ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, adidas AG, FOX HEAD Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., and others.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Cycling Wear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cycling Wear Market is segmented as below:

Product

Clothing



Footwear



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Cycling Wear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cycling wear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cycling wear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cycling wear market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cycling wear market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Clothing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH

adidas AG

FOX HEAD Inc.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Jaggad Pty Ltd.

Pending System GmbH & Co. KG

Rapha Racing Ltd.

Shimano Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Troy Lee Designs Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



