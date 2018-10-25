Cyclopentane Market by Function, Application and Region - Global Forecasts to 2023 Featuring Key Players - HCS, Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical, DYMATIC Chemicals, INEOS, and Liaoning Yufeng Chemical

DUBLIN, Oct 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cyclopentane Market by Function (Blowing Agent & Refrigerant, Solvent & Reagent), Application (Residential Refrigerator, Commercial Refrigerator, Insulated containers and sippers, and others), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of cyclopentane is estimated at USD 242.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 335.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The major driver for the market includes the increasing use of environmentally friendly blowing agents after the phase-out of HCFCs by late 2040s.

The cyclopentane market has been classified on the basis of function and application. The market is classified into blowing agent & refrigerant, solvent & reagent, and others, based on function. Cyclopentane is widely used as a blowing agent & refrigerant owing to stringent regulations such as Montreal Protocol, which have reduced the use of existing blowing agents having a high ODP and GWP.

On the basis of application, residential refrigerants are the largest application in the cyclopentane market. The demand for cyclopentane for residential refrigerants is driven by the reduced use of fluorinated blowing agents in this application owing to the stringent regulations. Cyclopentane is a cheap substitute for the existing blowing agents in this application.

By region, the market is segregated into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for cyclopentane. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China and India are two of the fastest-growing economies in the world. India is expected to overtake China with the highest growth rate, thus, driving the global economy. With such a growth rate in these countries, the cyclopentane market is also projected to register a high growth rate in the future.

The major restraint for the cyclopentane market is the high capital investments involved in setting up a production plant. This is because cyclopentane is flammable in nature and, hence, requires additional cost in setting up a plant that has precautionary measures for reducing the risk of fires.

Some of the key players operating in the cyclopentane market are HCS Group (Germany), Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), DYMATIC Chemicals Inc. (UK), INEOS (UK), and Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd. (China).

Competition among these players is moderate, as the top companies have a strong foothold in the market and, hence, have a large market share. Many of the players are not involved in undertaking any growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cyclopentane Market

4.2 Cyclopentane Market, By Region

4.3 Cyclopentane Market, By Application

4.4 Cyclopentane Market in APAC, By Function and Country

4.5 Cyclopentane Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Global Phase-Out of Hcfcs By 85% By Late 2040s

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Blowing Agents in the Construction, Automotive, and Appliance Industries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Flammability of Cyclopentane

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Regulations

5.4.1 Montreal Protocol (MP)

5.4.2 Kyoto Protocol

5.4.3 U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA)- Snap Program



6 Cyclopentane Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Blowing Agent & Refrigerant

6.3 Solvent & Reagent

6.4 Others



7 Cyclopentane Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Residential Refrigerators

7.3 Commercial Refrigerators

7.4 Insulated Containers and Sippers

7.5 Insulating Construction Materials

7.6 Electrical & Electronics

7.7 Personal Care Products

7.8 Fuel & Fuel Additives

7.9 Others



8 Cyclopentane Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.2 South Korea

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.4 India

8.2.5 Rest of APAC

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 UK

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Rest of Europe

8.4 North America

8.4.1 US

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.3 Canada

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.3 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.3.1 Expansion



10 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, MnM View)*

10.1 HCS Group

10.2 Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.3 DYMATIC Chemicals,Inc.

10.4 INEOS

10.5 Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.6 Maruzen Petrochemical

10.7 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

10.8 YEOCHUN NCC Co., Ltd.

10.9 South Hampton Resources

10.10 SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.11 Additional Company Profiles



