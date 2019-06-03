CycloPure Announces Milestone Loading of DEXSORB on to Filter Papers

ENCINITAS, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CycloPure, Inc., a leading innovator in water purification technologies, today announced the successful loading of DEXSORB on to filter papers, a widely used media format in consumer water filtration products. The company accomplished this advance in partnership with fiber technology experts at Engineered Fibers Technology in Shelton, CT. Using EFTec™ nanofibrillated fiber mechanics in combination with wet laid processes, the company is now able to make its breakthrough adsorbents available in media enhanced filter papers. The resulting format holds the DEXSORB media in a uniform application, retaining the superior removal of pollutants from drinking water featured by the adsorbents in powder form.

DEXSORB - Powder to Paper

"We are really pleased with this development," said CycloPure Chief Executive Officer Frank Cassou. "Adapting our adsorbents for us in consumer filtration products has been a major area of focus. The ability to load our powder media on to filter papers paves the way for use of DEXSORB in point-of-use water filtration. Pleated filter papers are a common method to provide adsorption in commercial filter cartridge products."

"We were happy to be part of this project with CycloPure," said Robert Evans, Managing Director of EFT. "Our EFTec nanofibrillated fibers provide a unique solution for binding particulate adsorbents into a wet-laid filter media. It's nice to see these materials benefit a new technology like DEXSORB. We were able to lay down the CycloPure adsorbents in a uniform application with the levels of permeability and sheet strength required for pleating and use in filter cartridges."

CycloPure's filter paper development activities have been supported by funding from the National Science Foundation under a Phase II SBIR Grant.1 The NSF project focuses on the further development of the company's cyclodextrin adsorbent to improve the effectiveness of point-of-use filters. Recent polls show that 65% of Americans worry a great deal about their drinking water, and believe that their tap water is at risk.2,3 Such concerns have sparked the growth of the $260 billion global market for single-use plastic bottled water.

"The filter paper advance allows us to work with point-of-use partners to prototype DEXSORB enhanced filter cartridges to assist households to safely use readily available tap water," Cassou added. "Retaining rapid removal of contaminants in a filter paper format offers the opportunity for significant value add improvement to existing consumer filtration products. The filter papers also create an ideal media format for use in convenient, easy to use water testing. We are targeting launch of a CycloPure home water test kit for perfluorinated compounds like PFOA and PFOS using DEXSORB+ later this year."

About Engineered Fibers Technology

Located in Shelton, CT, Engineered Fibers Technology was founded in 1998 with a mission to provide unique engineered fibers/fiber forms, fiber-based products and engineering services to meet specialized technical requirements in short-cut fiber composites, engineered materials, technical papers, and nonwovens.

About CycloPure

Founded in 2016, CycloPure is a materials science company and a leader in water purification technologies. The company's line of DEXSORB™ adsorbents are based on breakthrough technology that converts renewable cyclodextrins (derived from corn starch) into highly-adsorbent materials capable of eliminating micropollutants from drinking water. Flexible in design, CycloPure has developed multiple formulations, including DEXSORBTM and DEXSORB+, to address different problems of water treatment.

CycloPure's DEXSORBTM adsorbents can be produced in varying particle sizes, allowing for use across a broad spectrum of water purification applications. The company is working with global partners to produce and distribute its DEXSORBTM adsorbents to meet worldwide interest from manufacturers of home water filtration products, water treatment facility operators, food and beverage companies, and municipalities.

For more information about CycloPure, Inc. and its mission to make water safer with novel adsorption technology, please visit www.cyclopure.com or follow CycloPure at twitter.com/cyclopure, and facebook.com/cyclopure/.

