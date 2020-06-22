Cyclospora Lawyer Investigates Cyclospora Outbreak and Garden Salads from ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco

CHICAGO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cyclospora Lawyer Jory Lange is investigating the Cyclospora outbreak linked to Garden Salads sold at ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco stores. According to the FDA, 76 people have contracted Cyclospora. 16 people have been hospitalized in this Cyclospora outbreak. This Cyclospora outbreak has sickened 28 people in Iowa, 23 people in Illinois, 10 people in Minnesota, 7 people in Missouri, 7 people in Nebraska, and 1 person in Kansas. The case count is likely to continue to rise.

For more information on this emerging outbreak visit MakeFoodSafe.com here: Garden Salad Cyclospora Outbreak.

"Cyclospora is a tiny one celled, microscopic parasite that causes an intestinal infection known as Cyclosporiasis. Like most intestinal parasites, Cyclospora is spread when human feces contaminates food," says national Cyclospora Lawyer Jory Lange. "Cyclospora outbreaks are often linked to fresh produce. Frequently, the fecal contamination occurred in the fields where the produce was harvested. Consumers get sick when the contaminated produce is sold grocery stores."

"When a grocery store sells food contaminated with Cyclospora parasites, each of the corporations throughout the entire chain of distribution of that produce may be legally liable for the harm caused. Often, these outbreaks are not just about the grocery stores that sold the food. They also about the farms where the fresh produce was harvested, the companies that imported the produce from Mexico to the United States, and the companies that distributed the contaminated produce within the United States," says Jory Lange.

The FDA recommends that consumers should not eat ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad sold in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri; Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad sold in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska; and Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad sold in Illinois.

Compensation for Cyclospora

Those who contracted Cyclospora parasites ALDI, Hy-Vee, or Jewel-Osco garden salads may be entitled to compensation. To learn more about making a claim for Cyclospora compensation, please visit the Lange Law Firm's website, www.MakeFoodSafe.com or call 833.330.3663.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange is one of the nation's leading Cyclospora Lawyers. Mr. Lange has helped families affected by food poisoning from the Midwest to New York, from Florida to California, and in states across the nation.

Contacts

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC

Jory Lange

www.MakeFoodSafe.com

Candess Zona-Mendola

833.330.3663

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm

Related Links

www.makefoodsafe.com

