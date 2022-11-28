Cyclyx launches 10to90.com, a new website designed to engage the public in an effort to increase the recyclability of plastic

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International, a consortium-based post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%, has announced the launch of a new website for its mission brand, 10 to 90®, at 10to90.com, with a focus on implementing new residential and consumer-based waste plastic takeback programs that aspire to dramatically increase the amount and types of waste plastics diverted from landfill.

The new website is designed to provide individuals with a better understanding of how recycling works and, more importantly, how their own actions can make a positive impact to increase the recyclability of waste plastics. 10 to 90® is part of a global effort to increase plastic recycling. The initial iteration of the 10to90.com website is being launched in coordination with programs that are rolling out in the Houston, Texas area as part of the Houston Recycling Collaboration, with the intention of adding more programs in the coming year that can help accelerate plastic recycling, locally in the short term with a goal to impact global recycling rates in the long term.

As previously announced, 10 to 90® is a set of takeback programs, education, rewards and engagement tools, supported by members of the Cyclyx consortium of companies, designed to incentivize small changes of behavior at home in order to increase the amount of waste plastics diverted from landfills and into the Cyclyx supply chain. Those waste plastics can then be recycled to a range of products by consortium members through mechanical and advanced recycling processes.

"We are very excited to offer this new tool to help people become better informed about the impact they can have on recycling and to help them actively participate in the 10 to 90® mission," stated Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Cyclyx. "People are frustrated by the complexity of the recycling systems that are in place, and the fact that most waste plastics are not actually recycled. With our 10 to 90® programs, our mission is to accept all types of plastic, regardless of the number on the bottom, with the goal of preparing it for use by our members to make new recycled products, helping us on our mission to increase the recyclability of plastic. Our goal is to mobilize residents and consumers through our 10 to 90® programs to divert more waste plastics from landfill and into the Cyclyx system. There, Cyclyx and its members can work together to help find new recycling pathways for those plastics as we strive on our mission to increase recycling rates from 10% to 90%."

The initial launch of the 10 to 90® website includes general information on recycling, a description of future programs, a summary of how Cyclyx works and a form allowing users to be notified when programs are available in their areas. Future releases will include additional developments such as drop-off locations, educational games and the ability to enroll and participate in a rewards program allowing them to earn Virgin Points from Virgin Red.

Every long journey begins with a single step. We are taking an important step with a mission to see plastics recycling move from 10% to 90%. We hope you will join us.

