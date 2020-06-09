CyCraft AIR & CyberTotal Win Best of Show Grand Prize Award for Security Solutions at Interop Tokyo 2020

CyCraft AIR uniquely provides the AI-driven technology, intuitive UI, and actionable intelligence required to provide large-scale Japanese enterprises with comprehensive endpoint and network security from beginning to end.

CyberTotal is a cloud-based threat intelligence service that is uniquely suited to aid SIEM SOC analysts by seamlessly integrating multiple diverse CTI sources, open-source intel, CyCraft's proprietary threat intelligence, international threat actor information and behavior profiles, and one-click threat investigations.

"CyCraft strives for human-AI collaboration in cybersecurity. In two years, we developed and put into operation an innovative AI-powered SecOps platform--effectively orchestrating endpoint telemetry, MITRE ATT&CK context, global threat intelligence for optimized situation awareness, and efficiently managing millions of endpoints from government and enterprise customers in the Asia-Pacific region."

-Benson Wu, Founder & CEO



Interop Tokyo is the most influential ICT exhibition in Japan, with the Best of Show Awards offered to only the best products, solutions, and services of the year. CyCraft AIR and CyberTotal were awarded the Best of Show in Security Solutions by a team of expert judges consisting of college professors and industry authorities.



"CyCraft AIR and CyberTotal actively use machine learning to automate all stages of intrusion detection, response, and analysis. We were impressed with their innovative technology, such as their intuitive dashboard that made it easy for analysts to analyze and re-analyze intrusion attack data. CyCraft Technology should be commended for its deep understanding of international cyber threats but, most importantly, cyber threat intel actively threatening the current cyber landscape in Asia. As much of the international information security dialog focuses on Europe and the United States, we hope to see more cybersecurity products and services focused on the Asian market's needs. We present CyCraft AIR and CyberTotal with Interop Tokyo 2020's Best of Show Grand Prize Award for Security Solutions."

-Reasoning Cited by Judges for the Interop Tokyo 2020 Best of Show Awards



About CyCraft

CyCraft is a world-leading cybersecurity company and the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in Asia. They have developed multiple innovative AI-driven technologies to achieve security protection automation, such as built-in next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and endpoint protection platform (EPP), advanced & managed endpoint detection and response (EDR & MDR), global cyber threat intelligence (CTI), and their information security monitoring platform, CyCraft AIR. They participated in the U.S. MITRE ATT&CK® APT29 Evaluations in 2019 and received top marks in automated detection capabilities with zero configuration changes.



CyCraft secures government agencies, Fortune Global 500 firms, top banks and financial institutions in Asia, critical infrastructure, airlines, telecommunications, hi-tech firms, and SMEs in several APAC countries, including Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand.

