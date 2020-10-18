CyCraft JP Releases AI-Driven Detection & Response Security Platform, MRI and INES Set to Distribute

Cyberattacks have been rapidly escalating in Japan in frequency and severity. From the rapid encryption speed and damaging effects of ransomware to the sophisticated APT-level cyberattacks targeting national security, the intrusion methods and tools at a hacker's disposal are continually evolving to be faster and stealthier. Legacy security solutions are no longer enough to withstand modern cyberattacks.



Amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations worldwide had to adapt their workforce suddenly and quickly . Remote workforces implemented security solutions such as VPNs or remote desktops but also provided threat actors with new intrusion channels and security vulnerabilities to exploit. As the attack surface of each organization dramatically increased, so too has their security costs.



In the first quarter of 2020, five major Japanese defense contractors announced they had been targeted, and in some cases compromised, by sophisticated APT cyberattacks. In many of these cyberattacks, overseas subsidiaries were compromised first. The threat actors were then able to compromise the organizations' headquarters in Japan, gain privileged access, and were then finally able to exfiltrate sensitive information. Some systems had been compromised for more than half a year. The escalation of cyberattacks has brought Japan to the brink of a smokeless war--a cyberwar.

New Problems Require New Solutions



CyCraft AIR is an AI-powered digital forensics, threat detection and response platform designed by CyCraft Technology. CyCraft AIR has undergone third-party evaluation by the U.S. Defense contractor MITRE via their MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations . CyCraft AIR specializes in malicious behavior detection, and its unique AI is capable of continuously monitoring and managing the cyber situation of large scale enterprises. The platform also provides automated threat notifications, correlation analyses, auto-investigations, and enables smart and strategic incident response. CyCraft offers enterprises deployment flexibility, including on-prem or cloud, continuous or one-time scanning. Most importantly, CyCraft AIR has already successfully performed numerous time-sensitive incident response investigations in Japan and has leveraged its powerful AI to assist large enterprises to resolve security operations problems. CyCraft AIR's AI-driven continuous forensics allows security operations centers to perform faster, more accurately, simpler, and more comprehensively; CyCraft AIR turns your cybersecurity into cyber resilience.



Leadership

"I am pleased to announce that on the 50th anniversary of the founding of MRI, CyCraft Japan, MRI, and INES will be working together to provide an AI-driven SecOps platform to Japanese enterprises, dramatically reducing their IR response time while increasing their SOC efficiency and overall cyber resilience.''

James Cheng, Chief Operating Officer, CyCraft Japan

"It goes without saying that ensuring cybersecurity is a major managerial challenge; however, cyberattacks are becoming more and more sophisticated and difficult to deal with. Mitsubishi Research Institute, in collaboration with INES, will be utilizing CyCraft AIR to expand its security operation support services and establish a managed security service system to provide comprehensive support--from customer cybersecurity consulting to daily security operations."

Hiroshi Iwase, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Business Consulting Unit, Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc.

"Today, readying countermeasures against cyberattacks are now considered to fall under the responsibility of management. The impact of an incident on management is immeasurable. We must fully prepare and ready our information security solutions. It is no exaggeration to say that incident response directly influences the survival of a company. To ensure the safety and security of our customers, INES now provides the AI-driven automated network security platform CyCraft AIR, giving our customers the fast and comprehensive security service they need. We proudly support our customers with quality incident response."

Hirotaka Kawamura, Executive Officer and General Manager, IT Solutions Division, INES

About Mitsubishi Research Institute



Mitsubishi Research Institute was established in 1970 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mitsubishi's founding. Since its inception, Mitsubishi Research Institute has continued to prove itself as a leader of innovation in multiple fields, including economics, corporate management, public policy, science, and technology. In addition to their think-tank services in fields of research, research and policy support, consulting, and corporate management strategy support, Mitsubishi Research Institute also currently provides integrated services with Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS--known for providing quality ICT solutions and comprehensively addressing both social and customer issues. Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS has been highly lauded for its ability to craft innovative and effective solutions to the world's biggest problems.

About INES

INES Corporation was originally founded in 1964 as the Kyoei Computing Center when it separated from Kyoei Life Insurance (now known as Gibraltar Life Insurance). Since 1964, INES has been committed to the development and service of essential-operation information systems for enterprises and local governments. INES has grown to cover IT consulting, planning and development of information systems and networks, system monitoring, operation services, and maintenance. In all business practices, INES provides consistent and comprehensive service, so their customers can use trusted information systems with confidence.

About CyCraft



CyCraft is a world-leading cybersecurity company and the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in Asia . They have developed multiple innovative AI-driven technologies to achieve security protection automation, such as built-in next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and endpoint protection platform (EPP), advanced and managed endpoint detection and response (EDR & MDR), global cyber threat intelligence (CTI), all delivered via their information security monitoring platform, CyCraft AIR. They participated in the U.S. MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations in 2019 and received top marks in automated detection capabilities with zero configuration changes.



CyCraft secures government agencies, Fortune Global 500 firms, top banks and financial institutions, critical infrastructure, airlines, telecommunications, hi-tech firms, and SMEs. In Q1 2020, CyCraft won multiple gold awards in Cybersecurity Excellence Awards . In Q2 2020, US venture capital Momentum Cyber included CyCraft in the Advanced MSS & MDR and EDR sectors of their 2020 CYBERscape , and CyCraft won Best Security Solution of Interop Tokyo 2020.



