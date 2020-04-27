CyCraft Technology Wins Multiple Gold 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognizes companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the international popular vote by professionals in the cybersecurity industry.

Holger Schulze, Cybersecurity Insiders CEO and founder of the InfoSec Community on LinkedIn that co-produces the awards program said, "With over 500 entries in more than 90 award categories, the 2020 awards are highly competitive and all winners truly reflect the very best in today's cybersecurity industry."

CyCraft, while only in its third year, has been rapidly expanding across Asia. It's no surprise that CyCraft outperformed all other cybersecurity vendors in Asia in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. CyCraft was one of only two cybersecurity vendors from Asia selected to join the second round of the MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations against their APT29 emulation.

"CyCraft strives for human-AI collaboration in cybersecurity," said Benson Wu, CyCraft Founder and CEO. "In two years, we developed and put into operation an innovative AI-powered SecOps platform--effectively orchestrating endpoint telemetry, MITRE ATT&CK context, global threat intelligence for optimized situation awareness, and efficiently managing millions of endpoints from government and enterprise customers in the Asia-Pacific region."

As of 2020, CyCraft secures government agencies, Fortune Global 500 companies, top banks and financial institutions in Asia, critical infrastructure, airlines, telecommunications, hi-tech firms, and SMEs in several APAC countries, including Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand. CyCraft powers SOCs with its proprietary and award-winning AI-driven MDR (managed detection and response), SOC (security operations center) operations software, TI (threat intelligence), Health Check, automated forensics, and IR (incident response) services.

